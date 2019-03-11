



Louisiana Tech (10-5) dropped a three game series on the road this weekend at #15 Arkansas (12-2). Tech picked up its lone win of the series on Saturday while the Hogs won both Friday and Sunday. Let’s take a look at how it happened.





Friday: Arkansas Wins 4-2





Friday night was perhaps the most well-played game of the series. After Arkansas took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Tech battled back for a pair of runs in the fourth inning on RBI hits from Steele Netterville and Parker Bates to tie the game at two.





With the game still tied at two in the seventh inning, the Hogs got a two RBI double from Trey Harris to take a 4-2 lead, that ultimately proved to be the final score.





Matt Miller got the start on the mound for Tech and pitched well. The senior right-hander pitched 5.2 innings and allowed only two earned runs.





Hunter Wells and Parker Bates each collected two hits in the defeat.





Saturday: Tech Wins 12-7





Needing a win to even the series, the bats showed up in a big way for the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.





Trailing 5-1 in the sixth inning, Mason Mallard launched a three-run home run to centerfield to bring the Bulldogs deficit to one. Manny Garcia would follow Mallard’s home run later in the inning with a solo shot of his own to even the score. Mason Robinson would then give Tech the lead with an RBI single.





After Arkansas tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, Tech would respond with three runs in the seventh inning to take a 9-6 lead. The biggest play of the inning was when Parker Bates hit a deep fly ball to centerfield and both Mason Mallard and Taylor Young were able to tag and score on the play.





Mason Robinson would put the game away with a three-run home run in the ninth inning to give Tech a 12-7 lead.





Logan Robbins earned the win on the mound for Tech, while Braxton Smith picked up his second save of the season. Smith pitched 2.2 innings in relief and struck out six.





Mason Mallard, Parker Bates, Shelton Wallace, and Mason Robinson all collected multiple hits in the win. Mallard and Robinson combined to drive in seven runs.





Sunday: Arkansas Wins 11-0





With a series win in its sights, Arkansas took a 4-0 lead in the second inning with the big blow coming on a Casey Martin three-run home run to left field.





The Hogs would never look back in earning the 11-0 win.





Tech only collected three hits in the defeat.





Jonathan Fincher was the bright spot for the Bulldogs on the mound pitching 1.2 innings in relief and striking out three.





Sam Houston State Up Next





Louisiana Tech will return home for a two-game midweek series with Sam Houston State beginning Tuesday night. The Bearkats finished the 2018 season with 39 wins and are off to a quick start again in 2019 with a 10-3 overall record.





