Louisiana Tech (32-21, 15-12 CUSA) dropped a 7-3 decision to #5 Mississippi State (43-10, 18-9 SEC) Tuesday night in Starkville.

Let’s take a look at how it happened.

State Roughs up Robbins

Logan Robbins had not allowed an earned run since April 19th entering Tuesday night’s matchup with Mississippi State.

However, the Starkville Bulldogs possess one of the top offenses in the country and it showed up early and often Tuesday night.

State would get two runs in the second, three in the third, before adding a single run in the fifth to chase the Tech left-hander from the game.

For the evening, Robbins allowed 6 earned runs on 9 hits in 4.1 innings of work in receiving his fourth loss of the season.

Tech makes it Interesting Late

The good guys got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when Taylor Young hit a solo home run to left field.

In the eighth inning, Shelton Wallace delivered a two-run double to cut the deficit to four.

However, Tech was unable to get any additional runs and fell 7-3 to Mississippi State.

Mallard Continues to Rake

Mason Mallard went 11/15 (.733) last week and was named Conference USA Hitter of the Week. The senior first baseman picked up right where he left off Tuesday night when he picked up two more hits to bring his season line to .390 with 7 home runs and 33 RBI.

Hunter Wells and Parker Bates also collected three hits in the contest.

FIU up Next

Tech will now travel to Miami to take on Florida International in the final regular season series of the season. FIU is 22-30 overall and 11-16 in Conference USA play. First pitch of the series is set for 6 p.m. Thursday night.

