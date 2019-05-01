Louisiana Tech (28-17) dropped a 3-1 road decision at Northwestern State (26-18) Tuesday night.

Offensive Struggles

After scoring only five runs in three games in a three-game sweep at Rice last weekend, the Bulldogs once again struggled to get anything going offensively against the Demons.

Tech had just four hits in the contest. Hunter Wells, Taylor Young, Mason Mallard, and Chris Clayton were the lone Bulldogs to reach base via a hit in the game.

Tech’s lone run came with two outs in the ninth inning when Steele Netterville was hit by a pitch and Clayton drove him in with a triple to right centerfield.

Robbins Outstanding on the Mound

After pitching only 2.2 innings against Rice on Saturday, Lane Burroughs handed the ball to Logan Robbins Tuesday night.

Robbins delivered for the Bulldogs as he tossed six innings while he allowed only one unearned run.

The senior left-hander allowed four hits, walked none, and struck out five but was the tough luck loser.

ODU Up Next

Things will not get any easier for Louisiana Tech this weekend as they will travel to Norfolk, VA to take on Old Dominion. The Monarchs are 27-17 overall and 9-12 in Conference USA play.

