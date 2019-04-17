Louisiana Tech (25-11, 10-5) went on the road and beat ULM (15-21, 5-9) 5-0 Tuesday night in Monroe.

After losing 9-4 to the Warhawks on March 26th, Tech was able to get its revenge in shutout fashion. The shutout was the Bulldogs second of the season.

Early Scoring Opportunity Squashed

With the game tied at zero in the bottom of the first inning, ULM loaded the bases with two outs against Tech starter, David Leal.

After two singles and a hit by pitch, Leal was able to wiggle out of trouble with a strikeout to end the threat.

Wells Opens the Scoring in the 3rd Inning

After Chris Clayton opened the third inning with a single to center field, the Bulldogs had their first true threat of the game.

Seth White moved Clayton to second with a sacrifice bunt, before Hunter Wells drove in Clayton with a an opposite field single to right field to give Tech a 1-0 lead.

Griffen Dominant Yet Again

Kyle Griffen entered the game in the third inning in place of David Leal and was sensational. The left-hander delivered four shutout innings while allowing only two hits and two walks.

Griffen earned his team-leading seventh win of the season. The junior also leads Conference USA with 23 appearances.

Big 8th Inning Puts the Game Away

The Bulldogs scored three runs on five hits in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach for the Warhawks.

Mason Mallard and Parker Bates got the inning started with back-to-back singles. After Tanner Huddleston flied out and Bates was caught stealing, Mason Robinson delivered an RBI single to give Tech a 3-0 lead.

Steele Netterville would follow Robinson and deliver an opposite field two-run home run to give Tech a 5-0 lead. The home run was Netterville’s seventh of the season.

Offense Continues to Click

In the win, the Tech offense collected 12 hits and 2 walks. Hunter Wells, Mason Mallard, Parker Bates, Steele Netterville, and Chris Clayton all collected multiple hits for the Bulldogs.

Marshall Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host Marshall this weekend in a three game Conference USA series. The series will begin on Thursday night due to it being Easter weekend.

First pitch of the series is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

The Thundering Herd will enter the series with Tech at 21-15 overall and 8-7 in Conference USA play.

