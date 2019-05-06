Louisiana Tech (29-19, 13-11) went on the road to Old Dominion (29-18, 11-13) this weekend and lost two of three games in a Conference USA series.

Let’s take a look at how it happened.

Game One: Bulldogs Allow Nine Runs in Seventh Inning, Lose 14-6

Anytime a team allows nine runs in an inning, it is going to be very difficult to win and that proved to be the case for Louisiana Tech Friday night.

In ODU’s 9-run seventh, the Monarchs sent 14 hitters to the plate that collected 9 hits and 2 walks.

Tech used 4 pitchers in the inning that combined to throw 40 pitches.

Kyle Griffen received the loss for Tech after allowing four earned runs on five hits in one inning of work.

Offensively, Manny Garcia had a career night. The junior hit two home runs and drove in four runs.

Game Two: Leal Sensational, Throws Complete Game in 4-2 Tech Win

Making his first weekend start of the season, David Leal tossed a complete game in snapping Tech’s six game losing streak.

The left-hander allowed two earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking none. Leal threw a season high 122 pitches in earning his second win of the season.

Mason Mallard, Tanner Huddleston, and Steele Netterville each collected two hits in the win. Huddleston and Netterville accounted for all four of Tech’s RBI.

Game Three: Tech Squanders Early Lead, Lose 7-3 to ODU in Series Finale

Looking to earn a series victory, Louisiana Tech had an early 3-1 lead thanks to an ODU error and home runs from Garcia and Mallard heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning.

The Monarchs would get an RBI double from Matt Burch and a two-run home run from Vinnie Pasquantino to take a 4-3 lead after three innings of play.

ODU would add two more runs in the fourth inning and a single run in the eighth on another Pasquantino home run to make it 7-3, which would end up being the final score.

Logan Bailey took the loss for Tech after allowing six earned runs in three plus innings of work.

Offensively, Taylor Young had three hits for the Bulldogs while Garcia and Mallard each homered.

LSU Up Next

Louisiana Tech will travel to LSU for a midweek matchup Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

