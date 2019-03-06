Louisiana Tech (9-3) allowed five runs in the ninth inning to fall to Northwestern State (6-4) by a score of 8-4 Tuesday evening.

Ninth Inning Blown Save

After taking a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Steele Netterville RBI single that drove in Mason Mallard, Tech handed the ball to Kyle Griffen to close it out.

Northwestern State would put together six hits in the inning to score five runs against the southpaw.

The first three hits of the inning were seeing-eye singles by Lenni Kunert, Peyton Davis, and Chaney Dodge that were simply a case of good luck.

After all the good luck, the Demons would then get a two-run double from Hilton Brown to take a 6-4 lead and chase Griffen from the game.

Dane Kapande, making his Bulldog debut, would then enter for Tech and give up another two-run double to Caleb Ricca to put the game out of reach.

Tech would load the bases in the ninth inning, but Jose Vasquez would strike out Mason Mallard to end the threat and give Northwestern State the midweek win.

Multi-Hit Games

Steele Netterville and Mason Robinson each collected two hits for Tech in the loss. Netterville also added two RBI to bring his team-leading total to 15. Robinson is now leading Tech with .373 batting average.

Final Non-Conference Series Next

Tech will travel to Fayetteville this weekend to take on the 15th ranking Arkansas Razorbacks beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. All three games can be streamed on SECN+.

