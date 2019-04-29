Louisiana Tech (28-16, 12-9 CUSA) was swept in Houston by Rice (21-23, 12-9 CUSA) this weekend in a three game Conference USA series.

Let’s take a look at how it happened.

Game One: Miller Fantastic but ‘Dogs Fall 3-1 in Pitching Dual

Matt Miller delivered yet again on Friday night as he has throughout all of conference play. The right-hander pitched a complete game and allowed only three runs on three hits and three walks. The senior struck out a career-high 12 in taking his first loss of the season.

Offensively, Tech got three hits from Tanner Huddleston and two from Mason Mallard.

Huddleston accounted for Tech’s only run of the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning.

Game Two: Offense Stymied Again, Rice Captures Series Victory with 4-2 Win

In a game that was knotted at zero through six innings, Rice would score three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to take a 4-0 lead.

Trailing 4-0 in the ninth inning, Tanner Huddleston led off the inning with a solo home run to left field to get Tech on the board.

Parker Bates, Steele Netterville, and Chris Clayton would each follow with singles to cut the Rice lead to 4-2.

Manny Garcia then stepped to the plate with runners on first and second with nobody out. Garcia attempted to bunt, but popped it up. Brandt Frazier, Rice first baseman, made a diving catch and turned a triple play to give Rice the win.

On the mound, David Leal took the loss after allowing 3 earned runs in 3.2 innings of work in relief.

Game Three: Wild Pitch in 10th Innings Gives Rice 3-2 Win over La Tech

Tech got the scoring started in the top of the first inning when Tanner Huddleston delivered an RBI double that scored Mason Mallard to give Tech a 1-0 lead.

Leading 1-0 in the sixth inning, Parker Bates drove in Taylor Young with a groundout to first base to give Tech a 2-0 lead.

Rice would add two runs in the bottom of the frame on RBIs by Trei Cruz and Andrew Dunlap.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the 10th inning, Rice loaded the bases with two outs for Justin Collins against Tech reliever Braxton Smith.

A wild pitch would score Cruz from third to give Rice with win and series sweep.

Smith took his third loss of the season for Tech in relief.

Offensively, Huddleston led the way with three hits and an RBI.

Northwestern State Up Next

Tech will travel to Natchitoches Tuesday night for a matchup with Northwestern State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

