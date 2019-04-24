With the score tied at four and two outs in the ninth inning, Hunter Wells launched a 1-1 pitch to dead centerfield for a solo home-run to give Tech the 5-4 victory.

Louisiana Tech (28-12, 12-6 CUSA) won in walk-off fashion by a score of 5-4 against UALR (19-21, 11-6 SunBelt) Tuesday night.





Bulldog Bats Held in Check after Early Scoring





After scoring three runs in the first inning on a Parker Bates two-run double, who then came in to score himself on a wild pitch, Louisiana Tech was held in check by UALR reliever Zach Ours.





Ours entered the game in the fifth inning for the Trojans with Tech leading 4-3. The right-hander retired 12 straight Bulldogs before the Wells home-run.





For the evening, Tech was only able to muster up seven hits. Mason Mallard was the only Bulldog to collected two hits in the win.





Bullpen Stands Tall





Kyle Griffen made his fifth start of the season for Tech and did not have his best stuff. The left-hander allowed three runs in five innings on three hits and a season-high five walks.





However, the Bulldog bullpen was sensational for the final four innings.





Bryce Fagan tossed 1.2 innings and allowed 1 earned run while striking out 2.





Jonathan Fincher was dominant in his 1.1 innings of work as he struck out 3 on just 23 pitches.





Tyler Follis earned his second win of the season after throwing a scoreless ninth inning in which he struck out two.





RPI Update





After defeating UALR Tuesday night, Louisiana Tech is now #31 in the RPI.





McNeese Up Next





Tech will travel to Lake Charles Wednesday night for a matchup with McNeese. The Bulldogs defeated the Cowboys 10-4 in Ruston on April 3rd.





McNeese is 20-20 overall and 7-11 in Southland Conference play.





First pitch is set for 6 p.m.





Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We have in-depth coverage of Louisiana Tech’s quest for an NCAA Regional. We provide scouting reports on each opponent that the Bulldogs will face throughout the season. We are your #1 source Louisiana Tech Athletics!





Join us!





Sign-up here.



