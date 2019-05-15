With the signing of Isaiah Crawford on May 10th, Louisiana Tech rounded out its 2019 recruiting class.

Eric Konkol and his staff signed Lance Erving, Xaiver Armstead, Cobe Williams, and Crawford in the class.

Erving, Armstead, and Williams were signed in the early period back in November.

The other new face that Bulldog fans will see in the fall will be Kalob Ledoux. Ledoux spent the first two years of his college career at McNeese State where he averaged 15 points per game and shot 37% from three as a sophomore. Ledoux redshirted for the Bulldogs during the 2018-2019.

Anthony Duruji, Rashawn Langston, and Kyle McKinley transferred out of the Tech program following the 2018-2019 season.

Here is a breakdown of the 13 players that are on scholarship as it stands now.