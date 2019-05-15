News More News
BleedTechBlue Scholarship Breakdown | Dunkin' Dogs 2019-2020 Season

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

With the signing of Isaiah Crawford on May 10th, Louisiana Tech rounded out its 2019 recruiting class.

Eric Konkol and his staff signed Lance Erving, Xaiver Armstead, Cobe Williams, and Crawford in the class.

Erving, Armstead, and Williams were signed in the early period back in November.

The other new face that Bulldog fans will see in the fall will be Kalob Ledoux. Ledoux spent the first two years of his college career at McNeese State where he averaged 15 points per game and shot 37% from three as a sophomore. Ledoux redshirted for the Bulldogs during the 2018-2019.

Anthony Duruji, Rashawn Langston, and Kyle McKinley transferred out of the Tech program following the 2018-2019 season.

Here is a breakdown of the 13 players that are on scholarship as it stands now.

2019-2020 Scholarship Breakdown
Position Freshman Sophomore Junior  Senior

Point Guard

Cobe Williams

Amorie Archibald

DaQuan Bracey

Shooting Guard

Lance Erving

Exavian Christon*

Kalob Ledoux*

Derric Jean*

Small Forward

JaColby Pemberton*,Xaiver Armstead

Power Forward

Isaiah Crawford

Center

Stacey Thomas

Oliver Powell, Mubarak Muhammed
*Denotes that player has redshirted previously

