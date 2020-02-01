Bracey Hits Game-Winner, Tech Prevails Over ODU 76-73
Louisiana Tech earned a dramatic 76-73 win over Old Dominion Saturday evening inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
In a game that was tight throughout, DaQuan Bracey hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to give Tech a 76-73 win.
Louisiana Tech led by as many as 11 in the second half before Old Dominion would grind away and tie the game at 65 on a Kalu Ezikpe free throw with 5:01 remaining.
Ezikpe would then add a lay-up with 4:24 remaining to give the Monarchs a 67-65 lead, its only lead of the second half.
However, never once did the Bulldogs flinch.
A Jacolby Pemberton jumper with 1:53 remaining would give Tech a 73-69 lead.
ODU would answer with 4 straight points of its own to tie the game with 13 seconds remaining.
Eric Konkol elected to not call a timeout and let Bracey do his thing. After Bracey recognized the Monarchs shifting into a straight man-to-man defense, he would ask his teammates to clear out. Bracey put the ball on the floor, stepped back and nailed the three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Bulldogs the win.
The man of the hour 😤@theDAYDAYshow | #IceInHisVeins pic.twitter.com/CnwuwDhxqj— Bulldog Basketball 🐶🏀 (@LATechHoops) February 2, 2020
Bracey led the way for Tech in this one with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 32 minutes of action.
Amorie Archibald (16 pts) and Jacolby Pemberton (12 pts) also scored in double figures for Tech.
Tech would also go 19/23 (82%) at the free throw line in the win.
For the Monarchs, Xavier Green led the way with 18 points.
With the win Saturday and North Texas's loss, the Bulldogs are now tied atop the Conference USA standings with the Mean Green at 8-2 in league play.
The Bulldogs will be back in action next Thursday night at Western Kentucky. Tipoff is set for 8 pm on CBS Sports Network.
