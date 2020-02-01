Louisiana Tech earned a dramatic 76-73 win over Old Dominion Saturday evening inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

In a game that was tight throughout, DaQuan Bracey hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to give Tech a 76-73 win.

Louisiana Tech led by as many as 11 in the second half before Old Dominion would grind away and tie the game at 65 on a Kalu Ezikpe free throw with 5:01 remaining.

Ezikpe would then add a lay-up with 4:24 remaining to give the Monarchs a 67-65 lead, its only lead of the second half.

However, never once did the Bulldogs flinch.

A Jacolby Pemberton jumper with 1:53 remaining would give Tech a 73-69 lead.

ODU would answer with 4 straight points of its own to tie the game with 13 seconds remaining.

Eric Konkol elected to not call a timeout and let Bracey do his thing. After Bracey recognized the Monarchs shifting into a straight man-to-man defense, he would ask his teammates to clear out. Bracey put the ball on the floor, stepped back and nailed the three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Bulldogs the win.