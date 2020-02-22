Louisiana Tech and North Texas battled it out for 40 minutes inside The Super Pit, but in the end, the Bulldogs made one more play than the Mean Green and prevailed 73-71.

Louisiana Tech is now 20-7 overall and 11-4 in Conference USA play.

A Javion Hamlet jumper with 4:49 remaining tied the game at 60.

From that point on, DaQuan Bracey took over. The senior scored 11 of Tech's final 13 points on his way to tying his season-high of 26 points.

With Tech trailing by two, Bracey knocked down a 3 to give Tech a 65-64 lead with 2:02 remaining.

After a Hamlet free throw tied the game with 1:48 remaining, Bracey answered again with a 3-pointer to give Tech a 68-65 lead with 1:28 to go.



James Reese, for the Mean Green, would answer with a 3 of his own to tie the game at 68 with 1:04 to go.

Guess what? Bracey had an answer. The senior hit a sweet fall-away jumper to give Tech a 70-68 lead with 39 seconds to go.

Hamlet answered this time for North Texas with an acrobatic driving lay-up, plus the foul. The guard converted to give the Mean Green a 71-70 lead with 24 seconds remaining.

Bracey answered again. He drove down the right side of the lane and threw one up high off the glass to give Tech a 72-71 lead with 1.1 seconds remaining.

Bracey would add an additional free throw 0.4 seconds remaining to give Tech the 73-71 win.

On the afternoon, Bracey finished with 26 points on 9/15 shooting from the field in only 24 minutes.

Mo Muhammed also played well for the Bulldogs finishing with 13 points and 7 rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Derric Jean chipped in with 11 points on 4/8 shooting.

For North Texas, Hamlet was a stud throughout the afternoon. The junior poured in 25 points and 4 assists.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday night at Western Kentucky. Tipoff is set for 7 pm on CBS Sports Network.

