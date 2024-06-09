Wortham is a 2025 defensive back from College Station High School in College Station, TX.

On why he chose LA Tech, Wortham told BleedTechBlue.com, "What made Trch feel like home to was definitely the coaching staff. They did everything before the visit to make sure I knew that they would take care of me. They always checked in on me and overall as a whole the coaching staff showed much love. During the visit I got to experience and see a family and a brotherhood, and that my coaches wanted to make sure I knew that if I came to Tech I’d be part of a GREAT recruiting class. They wanted my family to know that we would be taken care of like we were their sons and to me that stood out amongst all my other schools. My last reason is the coaches they have right now have the right mentality and the success to change this program into the conference winning, Top 25, bowl game winning champions and that’s something I want to be apart of and let everyone know LA Tech the powerhouse is back.”

Wortham collected 77 tackles, 8 INTS, and 10 PBUs as a junior in 2023.

Wortham currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, UTRGV, Houston Christian, UTSA, Dartmouth, Navy, Cornell, Miami (Ohio), Arkansas State, Army, and ULM.

THE FILM