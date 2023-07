Thiels is a right-hander pitcher that will come to Louisiana Tech from West Alabama with one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Thiels told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose Louisiana Tech because it has been something I have been determined to do since I was young. Plus, I have always wanted to play for Coach Burroughs ever since I met him at one of his hitting camps. It was a no doubt decision on where I wanted to go after meeting with them this past week.”

The 7'0 right-hander from Otis, LA had a 5.18 ERA in 33 IP in 2023. Thiels averaged 9.8 strikeouts per 9 IP and had 3 saves.

