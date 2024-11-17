Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 17, 2024
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs WKU
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech earned its first road victory of the season with a 12-7 defeat of Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Jeremiah Johnson's defense was sensational yet again limiting the Hilltoppers to 7 points and 215 total yards.

Let's take a look how the Bulldogs performed, per Pro Football Focus.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In