Three Keys to Victory | WKU

It's do or die time as the Bulldogs head up to Bowling Green for a tilt with the Hilltoppers. Tech's bowl hopes hang in the balance...

How can they keep the dream alive with a W?

Keep Veltkamp under control

This will be the second straight game that Tech's defense has a real test on their hands. Last week, the Bulldogs faced off against a top running team in Jacksonville State. This week it's the passing game that'll get ya.

Jax State's rushing attack came in averaging 269 yards per game, and the Dogs held them to 191. Not exactly the best defense - but good enough to get the job done.

With Western coming in averaging 281 yards through the air, we'll need the defense to step up in a big way. Our defense has only allowed 191 yards per game so far this year (29th)... but we also haven't played a QB as efficient as Veltkamp. It'll be a tough task, but if the defense can slow down the pass - we've got a shot.

Mistake Free is where I want to be

This has been said plenty of times. Tech needs to STOP shooting themselves in the foot with penalties, turnovers, general "easy mistakes" like fair catching a punt at the 3 yard line... It's always something with this team.

To beat the best team in the conference, you're gonna have to play sound, fundamental, and not STUPID football.

And the Hilltoppers won't give you anything for free - they rank 2nd in fewest penalties per game and 28th in turnover margin.

If we give WKU any extra possessions - a fumble in the red zone... an unsportsmanlike penalty to extend a drive... a timeout called at the wrong time......... It'll be over before we blink.

Remember how to win

Tech is currently in a funk. We're stuck inventing new ways to lose games that make even the most seasoned Bulldogs chuckle and say "Haven't seen that one before!"

I don't need to play the hits, but three overtime losses, 5 one possession losses, 0 road wins... it kind of speaks for itself.

Frankly, Tech has no business winning this game. But that's part of the problem. We need our guys to believe they're going to win. And we need them to play like it for 60:00. [Emphasis on the 60:00.] We need our coaches to COACH like they WANT to win games. Enough with the conservative playcalling when we're up late! Get the first down to ice the game or lose trying!!!!!

Here's a novel idea! If the game ends up in OT... go WIN IT! We've gained a grand total of 2 yards in FOUR OT POSSESSIONS THIS SEASON! That's just... well... it ain't gonna win you a lot of football games. And certainly not this one.

Anyway, go Dogs. Hopefully they've got what it takes to get over this funk.

