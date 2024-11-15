GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Louisiana Tech will travel to Western Kentucky for its final CUSA road game of 2024.

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs fall to Jax State, travel to WKU on Saturday

BTB Radio | Jax State Recap, WKU Preview, Paul talkin' College Hoops

Stat Attack | Western Kentucky

Scouting Western Kentucky QB Caden Veltkamp

Weekly Press Conference | Western Kentucky Game Week

Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky

Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky

Three Keys to Victory | Western Kentucky

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky

---

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!