GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will travel to Western Kentucky for its final CUSA road game of 2024.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | LA Tech (3-6, 2-4) @ Western Kentucky (7-2, 5-0)
When | November 16, 2024
Where | Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY
TV Network | CBS Sports Network
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (9-24, 3rd season)
Western Kentucky HC | Tyson Helton (47-27, 6th season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (1,452 yards passing, 12 TDs & 2 INTs), RB Omiri Wiggins (74 carries, 281 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (52 catches for 708 yards, 6 TDs), LB Kolbe Fields (64 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT), LB Zach Zimos (53 tackles, 3 TFL),
Western Kentucky Statistical Leaders | QB Caden Veltkamp (1, 950 yards passing, 19 TDs, 7 INTs, 149 yards rushing, & 7 TDs), RB Elijah Young (133 carries, 563 yards rushing, 2 TDs), WR Kisean Johnson (46 catches for 645 yards, 5 TDs), LB Hosea Wheeler (51 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks), S Devonte' Matthews (46 tackles, 3 FR)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs fall to Jax State, travel to WKU on Saturday
BTB Radio | Jax State Recap, WKU Preview, Paul talkin' College Hoops
Stat Attack | Western Kentucky
Scouting Western Kentucky QB Caden Veltkamp
Weekly Press Conference | Western Kentucky Game Week
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky
Three Keys to Victory | Western Kentucky
GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky
---
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!