Stat Attack | Western Kentucky

When Louisiana Tech fell to Jacksonville State this past week, it was not very shocking to the Bulldog fanbase. But what was surprising was just how close of a game it was. The Gamecocks went into the game favored by ten but needed overtime to put the Bulldogs away.

As they consistently have all season, the Bulldog defense stepped up in a big way. They managed to shut down Jacksonville State’s signature strength: the running game. While the Gamecocks entered the game averaging 6.2 yards per rush attempt, they were held to just 3.2 yards per carry, their lowest of the year.

While last week’s defensive performance was impressive, Tech will face an entirely different challenge this Saturday when they travel to Bowling Green to face Western Kentucky. Like Jacksonville State, WKU is undefeated in conference play. But unlike the Gamecocks, WKU thrives with its air attack instead of the run game.

Western Kentucky’s offense is built around the passing game, and they’ve been one of the most prolific teams in the country at moving the ball through the air with quarterback Caden Veltkamp as the centerpiece of that success. And the key to Veltkamp’s performance has been his accuracy: