Published Nov 14, 2024
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-4) will travel to Western Kentucky (7-2, 5-0) for a Conference USA match-up on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM on CBS Sports Network.

With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and Above - Elite Level

80 to 89 - All-Conference Level

70 to 79 - Starter Level

60 to 69 - Backup Level

59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs WKU Defense
LA Tech PlayerPFF GradeWKU PlayerPFF Grade

QB Evan Bullock

72.8

DE Deante McCray

77.3

RB Omiri Wiggins

66.6

DT Hosea Wheeler

70.3

LT Daniel Keys

53.3

DT Dallas Walker IV

67

LG Bert Hale

64.2

DE Sebastian Benjamin

73.4

C Landon Nelson

58.1

LB Darius Thomas

58.8

RG Jerren Gilbert

56.8

LB Chandler Matthews

59.2

RT Hayden Christman

57.1

S Demarko Williams

64.1

TE Eli Finley

55

S Devonte' Matthews

75.1

WR Jimmy Holiday

73.4

CB Upton Stout

80.9

WR Tru Edwards

76.1

CB Anthony Johnson Jr.

76.4

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim

51

CB Kent Robinson

65

The Bulldog offense will look to build on its 37-point performance against Jax State last week when it travels to Bowling Green this weekend.

The Hilltoppers defense ranks 83rd in total defense but are slightly better in scoring defense at 46th nationally allowing just over 22 points per game.

Tru Edwards has enjoyed a really strong year in 2024 with 52 catches for 708 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024.

Edwards will get his toughest test on Saturday with WKU slot corner Upton Stout. Stout has only been targeted 12 times all year by opposing quarterbacks.

The Hilltoppers have struggled to stop the run allowing over 180 yards per game, but have been pretty good in the passing game.

Five different WKU defenders have over 10 QB pressures in 2024 and will test the Tech offensive line in the passing game.

WKU Offense vs LA Tech Defense
WKU PlayerPFF GradeLA Tech PlayerPFF Grade

QB Caden Veltkamp

78.3

DE Jessie Evans

64.1

RB Elijah Young

73.3

NT David Blay

68.3

LT Travon Taylor

61.1

DE Mykol Clark

63.6

LG Quantavious Leslie

66.8

LB Kolbe Fields

78

C Evan Wibberley

70.9

LB Zach Zimos

67.3

RG Rodney Newsom

69.4

LB Mekhi Mason

57.8

RT Marshall Jackson

72.3

S Blake Thompson

57.4

TE River Helms

58.7

S Michael Richard

56.5

WR Kisean Johnson

64.7

S Jacob Fields

60.5

WR Easton Messer

78.1

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

70.5

WR Dalvin Smith

64.7

CB Cedric Woods

70.2

Defensively, should we ever really doubt Jeremiah Johnson's unit? They've been rock solid all year, but WKU possesses a different skill set than most with its ability to pass.

Caden Veltkamp is having a nice year at quarterback with 26 total touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Elijah Young at running back is averaging nearly 100 total yards per game and has 3 touchdowns.

Kisean Johnson and Easton Messer are the keys guys to slow down for Tech's secondary. The duo has combined for 80 catches for 1,140 yards and 9 touchdowns this season.

Pressuring Veltkamp will be essentially for Tech's front seven. WKU left tackle Travon Taylor has allowed 18 quarterback pressures so there will be chances to impact Veltkamp in the passing game for Tech.

---

