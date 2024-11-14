Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky

Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-4) will travel to Western Kentucky (7-2, 5-0) for a Conference USA match-up on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM on CBS Sports Network.
With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and Above - Elite Level
80 to 89 - All-Conference Level
70 to 79 - Starter Level
60 to 69 - Backup Level
59 and Below - Replacement Level
The Bulldog offense will look to build on its 37-point performance against Jax State last week when it travels to Bowling Green this weekend.
The Hilltoppers defense ranks 83rd in total defense but are slightly better in scoring defense at 46th nationally allowing just over 22 points per game.
Tru Edwards has enjoyed a really strong year in 2024 with 52 catches for 708 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024.
Edwards will get his toughest test on Saturday with WKU slot corner Upton Stout. Stout has only been targeted 12 times all year by opposing quarterbacks.
The Hilltoppers have struggled to stop the run allowing over 180 yards per game, but have been pretty good in the passing game.
Five different WKU defenders have over 10 QB pressures in 2024 and will test the Tech offensive line in the passing game.
Defensively, should we ever really doubt Jeremiah Johnson's unit? They've been rock solid all year, but WKU possesses a different skill set than most with its ability to pass.
Caden Veltkamp is having a nice year at quarterback with 26 total touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
Elijah Young at running back is averaging nearly 100 total yards per game and has 3 touchdowns.
Kisean Johnson and Easton Messer are the keys guys to slow down for Tech's secondary. The duo has combined for 80 catches for 1,140 yards and 9 touchdowns this season.
Pressuring Veltkamp will be essentially for Tech's front seven. WKU left tackle Travon Taylor has allowed 18 quarterback pressures so there will be chances to impact Veltkamp in the passing game for Tech.
