Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky

With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM on CBS Sports Network.

Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-4) will travel to Western Kentucky (7-2, 5-0) for a Conference USA match-up on Saturday.

The Bulldog offense will look to build on its 37-point performance against Jax State last week when it travels to Bowling Green this weekend.

The Hilltoppers defense ranks 83rd in total defense but are slightly better in scoring defense at 46th nationally allowing just over 22 points per game.

Tru Edwards has enjoyed a really strong year in 2024 with 52 catches for 708 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024.

Edwards will get his toughest test on Saturday with WKU slot corner Upton Stout. Stout has only been targeted 12 times all year by opposing quarterbacks.

The Hilltoppers have struggled to stop the run allowing over 180 yards per game, but have been pretty good in the passing game.

Five different WKU defenders have over 10 QB pressures in 2024 and will test the Tech offensive line in the passing game.