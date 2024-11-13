Scouting WKU QB Caden Veltkamp

Caden Veltkamp will make his 7th career start at quarterback for Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Veltkamp, a local product who starred at South Warren High School in Bowling Green, emerged onto the scene after throwing for 436 yards and 5 touchdowns off the bench in a 28-point comeback in the Famous Toastery Bowl. After the game, Veltkamp withdrew from the transfer portal and was expected to compete for the starting job in 2024. The redshirt sophomore initially lost the quarterback battle to journeyman TJ Finely but has solidified himself as the starter of the future after Finley went down against MTSU.

2024 Statistics

8 GP, 149/213 (70%) for 1,939 yards, 19 TDs, 7 INTs, 216 rushing yards, and 7 rushing TDs.

For his efforts, Veltkamp has earned a 77.8 PFF grade through 488 snaps this season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 36/39 (92%) for 242 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT

0-9 Yards Downfield | 80/101 (79%) for 782 yards, 7 TDs & 0 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 21/36 (58%) for 420 yards, 6 TDs & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 12/29 (41%) for 495 yards, 5 TDs & 4 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 129/174 (74%) for 1,670 yards, 16 TDs & 5 INTs

Under Pressure | 20/39 (51%) for 269 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs

Not Blitzed | 96/143 (67%) for 1,144 yards, 9 TDs & 4 INTs

When Blitzed | 53/70 (76%) for 795 yards, 10 TDs & 3 INTs

Since taking over at quarterback, Caden Veltkamp has led the Hilltoppers to a 5-1 record, with the loss being a one-point loss at Boston College. Veltkamp came off the bench versus MTSU and picked up right where he left off from the bowl game, going 27/30 for 398 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. Since that game, Veltkamp has thrown 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in starts and has put WKU in position to make a run to the CUSA Championship Game.

Veltkamp has also been a valuable asset while running this season, adding 216 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

Under head coach Tyson Helton, the Hilltoppers have only lost 6 home games since 2021. This is the first time the Bulldogs have played WKU in Bowling Green since 2017, when Tech won 23-22.

Western Kentucky has a plethora of playmakers, led by WRs Kisean Johnson and Easton Messer. Johnson is in his first season at WKU after a productive career at Alabama State from the SWAC. He leads the team with 47 receptions for 651 yards and 5 touchdowns. Messer made a notable impact as a freshman last year and has followed up his inaugural campaign with 34 receptions for 495 yards and 5 touchdowns this season.

The Hilltoppers’ offense is ranked 3rd in Conference USA, ranking 1st in passing and 5th in rushing. While Jax State was a massive challenge to defend on the ground, WKU will be a difficult challenge to defend through the air. With there being no margin for error for the Bulldogs, can the defense tame Veltkamp and secure the biggest win of Cumbie's tenure?

