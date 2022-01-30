Brett Canis commits to LA Tech

Canis will have four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting at Texas Tech in 2021.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Canis told BleedTechBlue.com, "Really every aspect, I loved the coaching staff, the town and the players! It really felt like home."

Canis is the fifth offensive lineman that Sonny Cumbie has added since he took over the Louisiana Tech program in December.

