Brian "BB" Knight II commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Knight will slot in as a dynamic combo guard for the Bulldogs.

On why he chose LA Tech, Knight told BleedTechBlue.com, "Coach Konkol and staff are amazing! They have a family environment, and they made it feel like home. LA Tech plays my style of play, up and down and inside out. They have something special going on in Ruston, and they are definitely on the rise. I wanted to be a part in that."

Knight currently holds offers from LA Tech, LSU, Illinois, Creighton, Minnesota, Washington State, New Mexico, Tulsa, Sam Houston, Northeastern, Iona, Northern Kentucky, UTA, Western Michigan, Wyoming, Old Dominion, Rice, and Oral Roberts.

---

Join the discussion surrounding Knight's commitment the Tech Drive for only $1.68 a month! 12 months for the price of 2! We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs basketball.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



