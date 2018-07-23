Braden Bristo was selected in the 23rd round by the New York Yankees in 2016. BleedTechBlue.com caught up with the Monroe, Louisiana native to discuss his professional career and some of the finer points that major league organizations are looking for in today’s game.

Bristo spent three years at Louisiana Tech from 2014 to 2016 and was an integral part of the Louisiana Tech regional team in 2016. The regional appearance was the first in 29 years for the program.

After being drafted, Bristo was sent to the Pulaski Yankees of the Appalachian League. Bristo didn’t have an easy go of it at first, and even went as far to say, “My professional debut was probably one of the worst outings I’ve ever had.”

News alert: Professional baseball isn’t easy.

Bristo had to figure out what worked best for him. After starting for much of his collegiate career, the Yankees were asking him to be a reliever which is an adjustment. In regards to being a reliever, Bristo said, “Once I started to learn a routine, a pregame routine to make sure I was ready to go every day, that started making things a lot easier for me. It brought more success for me on the field.”

That first season in professional baseball ended with Bristo compiling a 6.00 ERA in 15 innings of work. However, the 17 strikeouts in the 15 innings pitched were a positive in an organization that prioritizes strikeouts from its relievers.

Bristo said, “Part of being a professional is making sure when the game rolls around, you are ready to roll in whatever capacity they may need you." The hard throwing, right-hander was certainly ready in his second season of pro ball.

Bristo pitched to a 2.64 ERA in 30.1 innings pitched while piling up 36 strikeouts while spending most of his season playing for the Staten Island Yankees. A late season promotion to Charleston was a nice reward for a solid year. A big reason for the success was a greater understanding of his particular strengths on the mound.

Braden Bristo was blessed with a fastball that can reach 97 MPH at times to go along with an elite spin rate. Spin rate is the new phenomenon across the professional ranks and one that pitchers must embrace if they are wanting to see success.

In talking to Bristo about spin rate and analytics in baseball as a whole, Bristo said, “As a pitcher, you’re going to look at how your ball spins, the axis that it spins on, how hard you’re spinning it, your release point, your extension point, and your arm angle to give you a road map that will make you most effective when you pitch.”

Bristo’s offseason of studying his strengths allowed him to have success in 2017, and that success has also carried over to 2018.

Thus far in 2018 playing for the Charleston RiverDogs, Bristo has pitched 39 innings while striking out 51 hitters and compiling a 2.08 ERA. Bristo has also converted all six of his save opportunities.

Pitching in an organization that is loaded with talent can be difficult mentally at times, but Bristo has maintained a great attitude throughout. Bristo said, “You have to keep sticking to your process, your routine. You have to care about what they care about. “

After all, each time you take the mound, regardless of organization, you are auditioning for 29 other organizations with a trade possible at any moment.

When asked about the goal of receiving a promotion and what it’s like to see his peers receiving them, Bristo said, “A promotion is always a good thing. You’re always grateful for those, but your goal is to play in the big leagues.”

Bristo said that he has been told once before, “You’re either pitching in the minor leagues, or you’re pitching in the big leagues.”

With a desire to embrace the wants of the Yankees organization along with a fastball that has shown elite velocity. Bristo has put himself in a great position to someday reach the ultimate goal of becoming a big leaguer.

With just over one month remaining in the minor league season, Bristo said, “I want to finish strong. I want to continue to up my strikeouts. I am almost at two strikeouts per inning for the second half.”

Before I let Braden go, I asked him what he would tell other players that are pursuing the same dream. Bristo said, “Have a sense of urgency. Realize what they want and build yourself into that.”

Braden Bristo, you were a great teammate to all of those that played with you at Louisiana Tech, and I have no doubt you are the same man in professional baseball. Keep chasing the ultimate dream of one day playing Major League Baseball while also having a strong Godly impact on those around you along the way.

Those back home in Ruston, Louisiana are pulling for your success every step of the way.

