Walker is in the class of 2023 and is a left-hander pitcher/outfield from Flowood, Mississippi.

Walker had been committed to Mississippi State for 4 years before flipping to the Bulldogs in Ruston.

On why he chose LA Tech, Walker told BleedTechBlue.com, “I was commited to Ms State for 4 years and honestly never got to see anything else. For the last year or longer, I have been thinking about doing it. I finally talked to my family, and they said if that is what I really wanted to do than do it. I had talked to quite a few schools and probably had 17 or 18 new offers, but I started talking to the coaches at LA Tech. Mainly, Coach Fouts and came and visited and was blown away they wanted to see me throw. I threw them a pen and a few days later they made me a great offer. I prayed about it and talked it over with my family and decided this was the best place for me. Also, the pitching lab was crazy and I can see myself really developing in it. They are going to let me do both and that played a major part as well.”

