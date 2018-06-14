The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild cards picks.

BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

Needing a defensive lineman, JFord takes Courtney Wallace in Round 11. When Wallace is healthy, he is as good as any defensive tackle that Tech has. Wallace saw minimal time due to injury in 2017 and missed a majority of the spring with injury as well. Staying on the field will be a key to Wallace’s success in 2018.

In Round 11, Jason selects Eric Kendzior. Kendzior has proved throughout his two years in Ruston that he can be a good pass rusher when healthy; health is the key. The rising junior has had multiple surgeries in the last year but appears to be on track to be ready come fall camp. He will be fighting for playing time as the Bulldogs look to replace Deldrick Canty in 2018.

With the last pick of the 11th round, Ben selects James Jackson. It’s fair to say that Jackson has improved as much as anyone on the roster after seeing him this spring. The rising junior from Haynesville is ready to make a big jump in 2018.

With pick #34 overall, Ben solidifies his offensive line with Kody Russey. Russey started at center as a freshman for the Bulldogs and is set to do so again in 2018. Russey is nasty up front and will be the leader in the middle for an experienced offensive line.

Jason selected Brandon Floyd in Round nine and in Round 12 he selects Floyd’s junior college teammate, Trey Baldwin. Baldwin is an absolute man in the middle that originally signed with Missouri out of high school. With Baldwin, Floyd, and Connor Taylor all signed from the JC ranks in 2018, Tech has a plethora of depth at linebacker going forward.

Javonte Woodard comes off the board in Round 12 to JFord. Woodard will be a junior in 2018 and played his prep ball at Haughton High School. After catching a 53-yard deep ball in the season opening win against Northwestern State in 2017, Woodard dealt with injuries for the rest of the season and ended with only two total catches. When healthy, Woodard gives J’Mar Smith a legit deep threat to stretch the field.

