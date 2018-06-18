The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild cards picks.

BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

It’s fair to say that Round 13 could be the most intriguing of the entire draft. JFord selected Zach Cousar in Round 13 with the 37th overall pick. While the rising sophomore had only three catches in 2017, the 2018 season could be where he breaks out. Cousar is a phenomenal route runner that catches everything thrown his way.

Jason takes Hanner Shipley for his pick in Round 13. Shipley, a former LSU signee, contributed at both guard and tackle in 2017 and figures to do the same in 2018. While Shipley does not appear to be in line to start, as the seventh or eighth linemen, he is sure to play a role that could become significant if injuries do occur.

With the final pick of Round 13, Ben selected Griffin Hebert. Hebert was a member of the 2017 signing class and redshirted during his first season on campus. I like to call Hebert, Mr. Fundamental. Griffin seems to do everything well on a football field. While he isn’t the fastest kid in the world, he runs precise routes, catches everything, and isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty blocking in the run game.

With the first pick of the 14th round, Ben selected Israel Tucker. Tucker didn’t play a huge role offensively in 2017 with only nine carries but was very effective on special teams. Israel figures to play a bigger role in the backfield in 2018 with the departures of Jarred Craft and Boston Scott. Tucker, while he is a smaller back, has shown flashes of having great vision and an ability to break tackles.

Jason follows the Tucker pick with a running back of his own, Dee Fleming. Fleming, a walk-on in the Tech program, is fun to watch. Fleming is absolutely fearless, looking to run over any defender that is in his way. With the running back position being unproven, Fleming could certainly find himself a contributor this fall.

To wrap up the 14th round, JFord selected Devante Lovett. Lovett, from Strong High School in Strong, Arkansas, is looking to make his mark on the Tech offensive line in 2018. Lovett is a good athlete that has been used as a blocking tight end throughout his first two years.

