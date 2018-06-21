The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild cards picks.

BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

The most impressive thing about this entire draft? We are in Round 17 and some pretty solid players remain on the board. With the first pick of the 17th round, JFord selected defensive tackle, La’Dante Davenport. The 2018 season is pretty important for Davenport. La’Dante will be a redshirt junior in 2018, and it is time that he contributes. We’ll see if he can crack the defensive tackle rotation after not recording any stats throughout his first two seasons.

With pick #50, Jason selected cornerback, Zach Hannibal. Hannibal was signed in 2016 out of Ouachita High School. With five experienced cornerbacks ahead of Hannibal on the depth chart, the rising sophomore is extremely talented. Look for Hannibal to make a significant contribution for the Bulldogs on special teams and perhaps defensively if an injury or two occur.

With the final pick of the 17th round, Ben nabs his quarterback, Westin Elliot. After two quarterbacks were selected in the first six picks, Ben had the luxury of waiting to select his signal caller. While Elliot did not see significant time in 2017, he’s the clear cut favorite to land the backup job once again in 2018. Elliot, while not a game changer, is certainly a capable game manager if J’Mar Smith were to go down for a 3-4 week stretch.

With the first pick of the 18th round, Ben selected 2018 signee Christian Henderson. Henderson, an offensive lineman from Greenwood, Mississippi is 6’5, 290 pounds, which is pretty impressive for a freshman. While it is likely that Henderson redshirts in 2018, he will likely be a tackle of the future for the Bulldogs.

With the 53rd overall pick, Jason selected Drew Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick, a 2017 signee, missed most of the 2017 season due to a broken hand. Kirkpatrick bounced back in a big way this spring and performed exceptionally well. Kirkpatrick could easily wind up as a starting guard for the Bulldogs in 2018 or at the very least the sixth or seventh lineman on a talented offensive line.

JFord selected Milton Williams with the final pick of the 18th round. Williams redshirted in 2017, and it was a great growth period for the freshman. Williams had a really nice spring before suffering a minor knee injury halfway thru. Williams is another guy that could be a quality pass rusher at defensive end. Get the theme? Tech has some depth along its defensive front.

