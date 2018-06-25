The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild cards picks.

BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

It’s getting late, and with the first pick of the 19th round, JFord selected Deandre Marcus. Marcus is a 2018 signee and a product of Ruston High School. Marcus is likely to redshirt in 2018 but has an extremely high ceiling. Marcus did not play running back until his senior year of high school and flashed a unique blend of size and speed with the Bearcats.

Throughout this draft, Jason has continued to take players that have one or two traits that change games. With his 19th round pick, Jason selected Ceejay Powell. While undersized at 5’7, Powell is a very good route runner out of the slot. The thing that I love most about Ceejay is that he is extremely competitive and will back down from no one. While he is behind Teddy Veal on the depth chart, Powell will provide quality play in a reserve role in 2018.

With the final pick of the 19th round, Ben selected Collin Scott. Scott has seen plenty of time at linebacker throughout his first two years in a Bulldog uniform. Although three linebackers were signed in the 2018 class, Scott is not going to easily relinquish his role. A strong spring has Scott in a tight battle to start at linebacker this fall.

To begin Round 20, Ben selected Jacorion Andrews. Andrews played his high school football at Neville High School in Monroe, LA. After redshirting in 2017, many Tech fans were eager to see Andrew perform this spring, and he did not disappoint. It is evident that Andrews used the fall to beef up and will now play a hybrid S/LB role for the Bulldogs. While he may not crack the two-deep in 2018, Andrews will be a key contributor on special teams.

With his Round 20 pick, Jason selected Xavier Lodge. Lodge was signed in the 2018 recruiting class. If there is one thing that sticks out about Lodge on tape it is that he will absolutely light you up. While he was recruited as a safety, it would not be a surprise to see him slide into a linebacker role before his career at Tech is completed.

With the final pick in Round 20, JFord selected Josh Mote. Mote was signed in 2017 out of Oak Grove High School in Oak Grove, LA. Mote is a mauler in the run game and will one day be a key contributor on the offensive line at either center or guard. Mote has an opportunity to crack the two-deep as a redshirt freshman in 2018 after taking plenty of reps with the second string offensive line this spring.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com as we reveal rounds 21 and 22 of the BleedTechBlue Mock Draft on Tuesday.