Let’s take a look at the results of rounds three and four:

The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild cards picks.

BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

After taking Elijah Walker with his second pick, JFord goes and gets his playmaker, Smoke Harris. Although Harris has yet to see the field as a Bulldog, check out his high school tape. The kid is electric with the ball in his hands.

With J’Mar Smith and O’Shea Dugas on board, Jason grabs Jaqwis Dancy in round three as he continues to load up on offense. Dancy showcased his playmaking ability a year ago against UTEP when he rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown. Dancy is expected to carry a bigger load in 2018. If he stays healthy, lookout!

After taking Jaylon Ferguson in round one, Ben takes the two best cornerbacks on the board in rounds three and four with Mike Sam and L’Jarius Sneed. Sam missed most of the 2017 season due to injury, but he is a big, physical corner that has all-conference type talent. Sneed has been on the scene in Ruston for two years now, and the long and lank corner had an outstanding bowl game against SMU in helping shut down Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn.

After taking a trio of offensive players with his first three picks, Jason takes Jordan Bradford in round four. Bradford will be a senior in 2018 and is the leader of the Bulldog defensive front. A consistent performer throughout his career, Bradford is a tireless worker and an outstanding pick.

After taking Smoke Harris in round three for some playmaking ability, JFord takes Kam McKnight with his pick in round four. McKnight is making the shift to running back as a senior and will be the thunder to Jaqwis Dancy’s lightning. McKnight had a solid spring and looks much more comfortable at his more natural position.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com as we reveal rounds five and six of the BleedTechBlue Mock Draft on Thursday.