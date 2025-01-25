PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech (14-6, 3-4) will be back in action on Saturday night when first-place Middle Tennessee (14-5, 5-1) comes to town.

Game Time | 5:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPNU/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (51-34 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Nick McDevitt (97-111 in his 7th season at Middle Tennessee)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech got back into the win column with a 77-67 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday night.

Talvin Hester's squad limited the Hilltoppers to only 33.8% shooting from the field in the victory.

Daniel Batcho led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points. The Paris, France native got to the free throw line 14 times in the second half.

Jordan Crawford provided a major spark off the bench with 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists in 11 minutes of action.

Scouting the Blue Raiders

The Blue Raiders won for the fifth time in six games with a 77-75 victory over Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

Jestin Porter was spectacular on the offensive end scoring 28 points while tying a career-high with eight 3's made.

Essam Mostafa, a transfer from TCU, is enjoying a nice year in the post averaging 13.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Cairo, Egypt native has nine double-doubles this season.

Mostafa ranks 47th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage.

---

