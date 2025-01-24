Marques Singleton Jr. commits to LA Tech

Marques Singleton announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon.
Singleton is a junior college transfer from Los Medanos Community College in Alameda, CA.
On why he chose LA Tech, Singleton told BleedTechBlue.com, "On my visit I just felt at home. I love everything about the school, the staff is amazing, and I can’t wait to be coached by them."
As a sophomore in 2024, Singleton caught 72 passes for 927 yards and 12 touchdowns.
THE FILM
---
