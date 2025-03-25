PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Grambling State

Louisiana Tech (14-10) will return home on Tuesday night to square-off with Grambling (9-13) in a non-conference matchup.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (292-171 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Grambling HC | Davin Pierre (90-97 in his 3rd season at Grambling)

Pitching Probables | Kade Parker (2-1, 3.95) vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.340, 2 HR, 14 RBI), Colton Coates (.333, 3 HR, 18 RBI), Brody Drost (.295, 1 HR, 9 RBI), Michael Ballard (.268, 5 HR, 20 RBI), Kade Parker (6 app, 13.2 IP, 9 K, 3.95 ERA), Logan Forsythe (11 app, 17.2 IP, 23 K, 5.09 ERA), Blake Hooks (9 app, 13 IP, 19 K, 2.08 ERA)

Louisiana Tech earned a conference series victory at Sam Houston State this past weekend.

The Bulldogs hit .296 as a team and averaged 6 runs per game over the three-game series.

Garrison Berkley was the standout on Sunday. The senior from Aledo, TX went 4-for-5 with 2 home runs and 3 RBI for the Bulldogs in a 9-7 win.

Scouting the Tigers

Key Players | Trey Bridges (.321, 1 HR, 24 RBI), Martavius Thomas (.296, 2 HR, 16 RBI), Cameron Hill (.270, 5 HR, 29 RBI), Ethan Bates (8 app, 18.1 IP, 13 K, 5.40 ERA), Javier Martinez (9 app, 13.1 IP, 10 K, 0.80 ERA), Derrell Fletcher (9 app, 12.1 IP, 14 K, 13.86 ERA)

Davin Pierre's squad earned a series victory over Texas Southern this past weekend.

The Tigers are hitting .275 as a team and are averaging 8.7 runs per game.

Cameron Hill is enjoying a big year at the plate with 5 home runs and 29 RBI. Hill had 11 RBI in one game against Southern on February 15.

Grambling has had some issues on the mound this season with a 11.02 team ERA.

---

