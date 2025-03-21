PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Sam Houston State

Louisiana Tech (12-9) will travel to Huntsville, TX this weekend to open Conference USA play at Sam Houston State (6-15).

Dates/Times | Friday 6:30 PM, Saturday 2:00 PM, Sunday 12:00 PM

Location | Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville, TX

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (290-170 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Sam Houston State HC | Jay Sirriani (147-121 in 5th season at Sam Houston State)

Pitching Probables | Grant Hubka (2-2, 3.97) vs Ryan Peterson (0-5, 5.67), Luke Cooley (3-1, 3.42) vs Devin Bennett (0-2, 4.79), Brooks Roberson (1-1, 4.84) vs Felix Schlede (0-0, 3.95)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Brody Drost (.355, 1 HR, 9 RBI), Garrison Berkley (.342, 7 2B, 2 3B, 10 RBI), Colton Coates (.310, 3 HR, 18 RBI), Michael Ballard (.282, 5 HR, 20 RBI), Kade Parker (6 app, 13.2 IP, 9 K, 3.95 ERA), Nate Crider (8 app, 10.2 IP, 15 K, 5.06 ERA), Blake Hooks (7 app, 10.2 IP, 15 K, 0.84 ERA)

Louisiana Tech won its second consecutive game when it defeated ULM 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Offensively, Sebastian Mexico led the way going 2-for-4 with his first home-run of the season and 4 RBI.

Logan Forsythe was dynamic in relief as he struck out seven Warhawk hitters in 2.2 innings of work.

Louisiana Tech is 3-4 on the road this season.

Scouting the Bearkats

Key Players | Hunter Autrey (.321, 3 HR, 21 RBI), Brady Christensen (.304, 2 HR, 14 RBI), Jace Martinez (.286, 1 HR, RBI), Felix Schlede (6 app, 13.2 IP, 10 K, 3.95 ERA), Danny Valadez (11 app, 20.2 IP, 13 K, 5.66 ERA), Garrett Baumann (9 app, 18.1 IP, 9 K, 6.38 ERA)

Sam Houston State is having a bit of a down in terms of their normal standards, but the Bearkats have played a brutal non-conference schedule.

Jay Sirianni's club has squared off with Houston, Nebraska, Kansas State, LSU, Oklahoma, and Baylor.

The Bearkats are hitting .260 as a team and are averaging 5.8 runs per game.

Hunter Autrey leads the team in hitting at .321 with 3 HR and 21 RBI.

Pitching wise, Sam Houston State has a 6.86 ERA.

