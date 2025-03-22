Emanual Collins commits to LA Tech

Emanual Collins announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Collins, a safety from Southside High School in Youngsville, LA, becomes the first commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2026 recruiting class.
On why he chose the Bulldogs, the 6'0, 170-pounder told BleedTechBlue.com, "The visit went amazing. The coaching staff made it feel like I was leaving home and coming right back to another one. Energy was amazing. It all felt right to choose the Bulldogs.”
THE FILM
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue