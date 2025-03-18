PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs UL-Monroe

Louisiana Tech (11-9) will host UL-Monroe (9-10) in non-conference action at J.C. Love Field on Tuesday night.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6:00 PM

Location | J.C Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (289-170 in 9th season at LA Tech)

UL-Monroe HC | Michael Federico (158-204-1 in 7th season at UL-Monroe)

Pitching Probables | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Brody Drost (.357, 1 HR, 9 RBI), Garrison Berkley (.355, 7 2B, 2 3B, 10 RBI), Colton Coates (.300, 3 HR, 17 RBI), Michael Ballard (.284, 5 HR, 20 RBI), Kade Parker (5 app, 9.1 IP, 7 K, 3.86 ERA), Nate Crider (8 app, 10.2 IP, 15 K, 5.06 ERA), Blake Hooks (7 app, 10.2 IP, 15 K, 0.84 ERA)

Louisiana Tech went on the road and earned at series victory over Wichita State this past weekend.

In the series victory, the Bulldogs hit .308 and scored 40 runs.

Brody Drost was a star offensively for the Diamond Dogs. The Lake Charles native hit .667 in the series with three extra base hits and 6 RBI.

Brooks Roberson and Blake Hooks were dominant on the mound Sunday in propelling Louisiana Tech to the series victory.

Roberson tossed 7.1 innings and allowed only one run while striking out four Shockers.

Hooks came on for the final 1.2 innings and struck out 4 to close things out.

Scouting the Warhawks

Key Players | Colby Lunsford (.328, 3 HR, 13 RBI), Isaiah Walker (.317, 1 HR, 14 RBI), Bryce Blaser (.311, 1 HR, 10 RBI), Josh Gregoire (7 app, 10 IP, 11 K, 0.90 ERA), Brandon Brewer (8 app, 14.1 IP, 12 K, 4.40 ERA), Zach Shaw (7 app, 14 IP, 11 K, 7.71 ERA)

UL-Monroe dropped their first Sun Belt of the season this past weekend at James Madison.

The Warhawks won the middle game of the series 9-3, but fell 10-4 in the opener and 6-5 in the series finale.

Michelle Artzberger is off to slow start hitting .214 through the first 19 games of the season, but the senior first baseman was 5/8 (.625) with 1 2B, 1 HR, and 2 RBI over the final two games of the series at JMU. Artzberger is a career .275 hitter with 19 HR and 91 RBI across 132 games.

Josh Gregoire has been dominant all year out of the bullpen for Michael Federico's club. Opponents are hitting .161 off of the sophomore from Baton Rouge across 10 innings pitched this season.

