Published Mar 24, 2025
Kenny Thomas commits to LA Tech
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Kenny Thomas announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday morning.

Thomas is a running back from North Desoto High School in Stonewall, Louisiana Tech.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Thomas told BleedTechBlue.com, "They’ve believed in me since my sophomore year and have a coaching staff that not only cares about what I do on the field but me and my family as people with a great community in Ruston behind them."

Thomas finished his junior year at North Desoto with 1,932 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns.

THE FILM

---

