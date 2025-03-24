Kenny Thomas commits to LA Tech

Thomas is a running back from North Desoto High School in Stonewall, Louisiana Tech.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Thomas told BleedTechBlue.com, "They’ve believed in me since my sophomore year and have a coaching staff that not only cares about what I do on the field but me and my family as people with a great community in Ruston behind them."

Thomas finished his junior year at North Desoto with 1,932 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns.

THE FILM