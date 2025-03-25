Advertisement
Published Mar 25, 2025
Johnny Casey Jr. commits to LA Tech
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Johnny Casey Jr. announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon.

Casey, a wide receiver at Evangel Christian, becomes the 3rd commitment in Louisiana Tech's class of 2026.

On why he chose LA Tech, Casey told BleedTechBlue.com, "I love the coaches. They made me fill like I was at home, and I would love to rock the red and blue."

Casey had 58 catches for 1,170 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Eagles in 2024.

THE FILM

---

