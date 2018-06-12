Let’s take a look at the results of rounds nine and ten:

The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild cards picks.

BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

After taking two linebackers in rounds seven and eight, JFord begins round nine with a young safety, Derek Turner. The Bulldogs signed the highly touted Turner out of West Feliciana and won his services over TCU, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Missouri. Turner played both quarterback and safety in high school but will focus on just the latter at the collegiate level.

Jason gets a steal in round nine with Brandon Floyd. Floyd played his junior college football at Trinity Valley CC before coming to Ruston. The 6’3 Floyd is an absolute freak athletically. With the speed to play safety but the size to play linebacker, Floyd could single-handedly change the entire complexion of the Tech defense in 2018.

With his ninth round pick, Ben selects Willie Baker to play defensive end opposite of Jaylon Ferguson. Baker will be a redshirt sophomore in 2018 that is poised to burst onto the scene after being highly recruited in 2016. Baker had an outstanding spring and could be a dominant pass rusher in 2018.

To begin round ten, Ben selects safety Jordan Baldwin. Baldwin played in a reserve role in 2017 and one thing is for certain, Baldwin will light you up. The hard-hitter will replace Secdrick Cooper at safety in 2018.

Jason selects George Scott with his round ten selection. Scott is extremely talented and saw minimal playing time at wide receiver as a freshman. Scott must become more consistent to be a solid contributor but is a nice upside pick at #29 overall.

To finish the tenth round, JFord selects Jaiden Cole. The sophomore from Neville High School in Monroe is going to be a good one. Cole was a standout on special teams as a freshman and will look for more playing time defensively in 2018.

