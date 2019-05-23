Louisiana Tech (34-23) will play Rice (24-32) in an elimination game Thursday morning at the Conference USA tournament in Biloxi, MS.

Series Info:

Game Times: Thursday 9 a.m.

Where: MGM Park in Biloxi, MS

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KNBB 97.7FM

RPI Watch:

Tech | 57

Rice | 145

Tech Starting Pitcher Probable:

Thursday: LHP David Leal (4-1, 3.23 ERA, 47.1 IP, 39 hits allowed, 5 BB, and 46 K)

Robinson Enjoys Nice Day against Marshall

Mason Robinson opened the Conference USA tournament with a 2/3 day and also reached once via walk. The senior hit an RBI double in the seventh inning for Tech’s second run of the game. Robinson is now hitting .288 with 3 home runs and 24 RBI through 54 games this season.

Scouting the Owls:

Matt Bragga’s squad comes into the matchup with the Louisiana Tech after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Southern Miss yesterday. The Owls blew a three run lead in the ninth before falling 6-4 in 10 innings.

Pitching Probable:

Thursday: LHP Evan Kravetz (5-2, 3.33 ERA, 75.2 IP, 57 hits allowed, 28 BB, and 103 K)

Key Relievers:

RHP Blair Lewis (3-2, 3.72 ERA, 36.1 IP, 41 hits allowed, 8 BB, and 22 K)

RHP Kendal Jefferies (2-4, 4.66 ERA, 38.2 IP, 44 hits allowed, 12 BB, and 36 K)

Cruz Leads Rice Offense against Southern Miss

Trei Cruz opened the Conference USA tournament with a 2/5 day against Southern Miss. The Owl shortstop also slugged a two-run home run, his ninth of the season. The son of former MLB outfielder Jose Cruz Jr., Trei is hitting .306 with 9 home runs and 44 RBI in 2019.

Statistical Comparison (Tech | Rice):

Batting Average: .282 | .265

Slugging Percentage: .428 | .410

On-Base Percentage: .374 | .363

Home Runs: 52 | 49

Runs per Game: 6.1 | 5.7

ERA: 4.28 | 4.68

WHIP: 1.38 | 1.43

Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.55 | 2.41

Fielding Percentage: .974 | .964

SB per Game: 1.1 | 0.4

Louisiana Tech was swept by Rice in Houston back in April. The Owls outscored the Bulldogs 10-5 in three games that were extremely well pitched on both sides.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We will have in-depth coverage throughout the Conference USA tournament. We are your #1 source Louisiana Tech Athletics!

Sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!