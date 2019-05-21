



Louisiana Tech (34-22, 17-13 CUSA) will play Marshall (28-26, 14-15 CUSA) in the first round of the Conference USA tournament Wednesday morning.





Series Info:





Game Times: Wednesday 9 a.m.





Where: MGM Park in Biloxi, MS





TV: ESPN+





Radio: KNBB 97.7FM





RPI Watch:





Tech | 53





Marshall | 178





Tech Starting Pitcher Probable:





Wednesday: LHP David Leal (4-1, 3.23 ERA, 47.1 IP, 39 hits allowed, 5 BB, and 46 K)





Netterville Heating Up





Steele Netterville returned from his four-game suspension against Florida International Friday night. The sophomore proceeded to collect five hits in the final two games of the series against the Panthers. Netterville is now hitting .257 with 7 home runs and 39 RBI. The 39 RBI is second on the team.





Scouting the Thundering Herd:





Jeff Waggoner is in his 13th season as the head coach at Marshall. The Thundering Herd will come to Biloxi full of confidence after sweeping Rice last weekend.





Pitching Probable:





Wednesday: LHP Joshua Shapiro (5-3, 3.58 ERA, 78 IP, 67 hits allowed, 40 BB, and 74 K)





Key Relievers:





RHP Michael Guerrero (4-1, 2.10 ERA, 34.1 IP, 21 hits allowed, 31 BB, and 40 K)





LHP Garrett Priestley (0-1, 2.93 ERA, 15.1 IP, 11 hits allowed, 16 BB, and 11 K)





RHP Philip Hoffman (3-0, 3.25 ERA, 36 IP, 31 hits allowed, 30 BB, and 36 K)





RHP D’Andre Knight (4-5, 4.64 ERA, 33 IP, 32 hits allowed, 17 BB, and 29 K)





Rodriguez the Key at top of Lineup





Erik Rodriguez is what makes the Marshall offense go from his leadoff spot. The centerfielder is hitting .314 with 1 home run and 33 RBI. Rodriguez has also stolen a team-high 23 bases. The native of Puerto Rodriguez comes into the matchup with Louisiana Tech on a five game hitting streak in which he is 10 for his last 23 with 3 RBI.





Statistical Comparison (Tech | Marshall):





Batting Average: .284 | .288





Slugging Percentage: .432 | .439





On-Base Percentage: .374 | .360





Home Runs: 52 | 47





Runs per Game: 6.1 | 6.0





ERA: 4.35 | 5.10





WHIP: 1.38 | 1.63





Strikeout to Walk Ratio: 2.57 | 1.31





Fielding Percentage: .976 | .962





SB per Game: 1.1 | 1.4





Louisiana Tech and Marshall squared off in Ruston back in April with the Bulldogs winning two out of three games.





Louisiana Tech is looking for its first NCAA Regional appearance since 2016, while Marshall is looking for its first appearance since 1978.





