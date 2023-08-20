It's GAME WEEK!!

Louisiana Tech will host FIU in its season opener inside Joe Aillet Stadium at 8 PM on Saturday night.

It's time for the BleedTechBlue staff to predict how many games the 'Dogs will win in 2023.

Staff Members | Ben Carlisle (Publisher), Evan Spencer (Staff Writer, Co-Founder of Go Tech Pls Don't Die), Caleb Wardell (Staff Writer), Nathan Ruppel (Staff Writer, Co-Founder of Go Tech Pls Don't Die), Beck Hanes (Co-Host of BleedTechBlue Radio)

Each staff member will make their pick and share a quick thought as to why they believe the game will go in the way that they have predicted. Share your thoughts with us as well!

August 26th - vs FIU (8 PM on CBS Sports Network)

Ben Carlisle - W - It's a new season. It's a new team. Tech isn't losing this game. The Joe After Dark...Can't Wait to See It.

Evan Spencer - W - Hank Bachmeier and the Bulldog offense get off to a fast start against a Panthers squad that has a lot of growing to do before they're ready to compete.

Caleb Wardell - W - Last season the Bulldogs lost a high-scoring double-overtime thriller at FIU, primarily due to Panthers QB Grayson James throwing for over 300 yards with 3 touchdowns and no turnovers. The Bulldogs' new defensive pieces alongside a rejuvenated offense led by Hank Bachmeier should result in a comfortable season-opening win for Tech.

Nathan Ruppel - W - It’s hard to imagine in a must-win Week 0 game, but a loss would be a harbinger of a long season. The Panthers gave up a whopping 452 yards per game last year and lost their leading tackler and most of the secondary to the transfer portal.

Beck Hanes - W - FIU Finished 4-8 last season, one win better than Tech but if you ain’t first you’re last. Grayson James is the QB for the panthers and if I have one rule in life, it’s to never trust anyone with 2 first names. Hank and the boys roll over FIU at home. 37-17. Cumbie is so back.

September 2nd - @ SMU (11 AM on ESPNU)

Ben Carlisle - L - Tech has the advantage of having a game under its belt, but it'll be a steamy Saturday afternoon in Dallas. The Mustangs win a close one late.

Evan Spencer - L - Tech will have the benefit of "second game improvements" against a Mustang team seeing their first action. I predict we'll have the lead at halftime, only to have SMU's offensive firepower break it open late.

Caleb Wardell - W - SMU had the 12th highest points per game total a season ago but must replace QB Tanner Mordecai who transferred to Wisconsin with first-year starter Preston Stone. The Mustangs also must integrate several starters on both sides of the ball and will not play in a Week 0 game like the Bulldogs. The most hostile aspect of an 11 a.m. kickoff in Dallas is the heat, and I think Tech wins at the end in a huge upset and earn their first road victory since December of 2020.

Nathan Ruppel - L - Even with Tanner Mordecai gone to Wisconsin, the Mustang offense will probably overpower the Tech defense in both phases of the game. Best case scenario, the Sonny Cumbie offense keeps up for a bit, but I don’t see this going Tech’s way.

Beck Hanes - L - SMU claims they are Dallas’s team now. That’s fine. 7-6 last season. Same colors as Tech. They are still mad about the bowl game in 2017. Riding high off a Hail Mary win in 2021. Mustang QB Preston Stone has got himself a fresh cardigan for his pregame outfit. Dogs drop this one on the road, BUT IT’S CLOSE. 31-27 Mustangs.

September 9th - vs Northwestern State (6 PM on ESPN+)

Ben Carlisle - W - Fireworks will light up the City of Ruston...this time in a Tech victory. Yes, Tech beat the Demons in 2017 at home, but I can't escape that fateful night in 2014.

Evan Spencer - W - No fireworks in sight. If you know, you know.

Caleb Wardell - W - The Demons struggled on their way to a 4-7 record in the FCS ranks a season ago and were blown out multiple times by teams in their own conference. Unless a disaster strikes Ruston (like in 2014), the Bulldogs should roll over their old rival from Natchitoches.

Nathan Ruppel - W - A second loss to the Demons in the 21st century would be embarrassing, but fortunately, Northwestern State is not even predicted to be a fairly good FCS team.

Beck Hanes - W - Listen if you have to call yourself a Demon then you’re probably not one. Hank plays this one left-handed and is on the bench with 4 tuttys by the 3rd quarter. Dogs roll 52-10.

September 16th - vs North Texas (6 PM on ESPN+)

Ben Carlisle - W - This might be the biggest game of the season in terms of giving us a great thought in where things might be headed for the remainder of 2023. North Texas ran for 475 yards in a 20-point win in Denton last season, but that won't happen again. I don't think so, at least. The Mean Green aren't very good and are breaking in a new head coach, and Tech is much improved.

Evan Spencer - L - UNT may be in transition, but they rushed for about 10 million yards against us last year, and I can't get the image of their RBs on a 90 yard run out of my mind.

Caleb Wardell - W - Louisiana Tech was gashed for over 400 yards on the ground last year by North Texas up in Denton. The combination of transitioning from Head Coach Seth Littrell and going from a 29-year-old field general to a good, not great ULM transfer plus Myles Heard and Brevin Randle on defense, the Bulldogs win a back-and-forth game in Ruston.

Nathan Ruppel - W - With a new coaching staff and a new QB, North Texas may not have it all figured out by Week 3. The Mean Green secondary should provide a good test for Bachmeier & Co, however.

Beck Hanes - W - The “Mean” Green had a solid year last year finishing 2nd in the conference. This is a tough one for me. North Texas plays with a chip on their shoulder. They always seem to want it more than us. I think this game is close. Real close. Home field advantage is the difference here, Baby Barnes hits a 27 yard game winner… 28-27 'Dogs.

September 23rd - @ Nebraska (TBD)

Ben Carlisle - L - I'd love for Tech to pull off the upset on the 25-year anniversary of the Troy Edwards game, but that'll be a TALL TASK. If this were a week 1 or week 2 game, I might have more confidence. However, Matt Rhule will have his new team settled in a little bit by late September.

Evan Spencer - W - Matt Rhule is notoriously bad when he arrives at a new school. At Temple and Baylor, he went 3-21! That, on top of the fact that Michigan will be looming large on the schedule the following week, makes this prime for Tech's first P5 win in years.

Caleb Wardell - L - Matt Rhule is an excellent college football coach who has rebuilt programs such as Temple and Baylor, but his turnarounds usually result in limited success in his first year. Nebraska is a tough environment to play in and will have more size than the Bulldogs on the lines. For these reasons, Tech will be competitive but ultimately come up short of the Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

Nathan Ruppel - L - The Cornhuskers are rebuilding with new coach Matt Rhule, but there’s a lot of talent on this Nebraska team. Everything would need to go right to the Bulldogs to leave Lincoln with a win.

Beck Hanes - L - Roses are red; Violets are blue, don’t know much about Nebraska, but we will probably lose.

September 29th (Friday) - @ UTEP (8 PM on CBS Sports Network)

Ben Carlisle - W - It's never an easy trip to El Paso. It's never a fun trip to El Paso. It's be an ugly football game, just like Dana Dimel likes it. Tech's defense wills the 'Dogs to victory in this one.

Evan Spencer - W - Tough to get a win out in El Paso, but Hank will avenge his last game as a Bronco and bring home the W.

Caleb Wardell - W - The Miners were one of the three teams that Tech defeated a season ago and collapsed tremendously toward the end of the season. Bachmeier had one of his worst collegiate games at UTEP last year which should motivate him and the offense to do just enough to win a tough, potentially low-scoring conference game.

Nathan Ruppel - W - It’s time to shine for Tech’s transfer-heavy secondary. UTEP QB Gavin Hardison has struggled with interceptions throughout his career and the Miners were 1-7 last year in games where they failed to complete 62% of their passes.

Beck Hanes - W - I’ll be darned if UTEP isn’t a booger to beat at home. A stadium that sucks so much can actually be an advantage for the home team. Tech always seems to struggle getting off the bus in El Paso, but Hank is going to El Passo the football up and down that atrocious field, and the Bulldogs will be eating victory soup on the way home. 'Dogs 45-20.

October 5th (Thursday) - vs Western Kentucky (7 PM on ESPNU)

Ben Carlisle - W - If I'm right, Tech will be 4-2 entering this big matchup against the conference favorites from Bowling Green. These games are always wild, and I think this one will be no different. Program changing win for Sonny Cumbie.

Evan Spencer - L - I think this game will be closer than we might think here in August, but Tech won't have the firepower to outscore WKU. It'll be reminiscent of the 2015-16 shootouts, though.

Caleb Wardell - L - Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky used to play each other annually but have not faced off since the season finale in 2018 (please let’s forget that game happened). The Hilltoppers are the favorites to win CUSA for a reason, returning Head Coach Tyson Helton as well as the lethal duo of Austin Reed and Malachi Corley. The Bulldogs will put up a strong fight in a high-scoring affair, but the continuity and experience of Wester Kentucky will result in a narrow Tech loss.

Nathan Ruppel - L - Austin Reed is still around in Bowling Green and so Western Kentucky is still a scary team to face. Playing at The Joe helps, but a midweek atmosphere may neutralize any home-field advantage Tech may have.

Beck Hanes - L - No comment. 48-24 Hilltoppers. They are who we thought they were.

October 10th (Tuesday) - @ Middle Tennessee (6 PM on CBS Sports Network)

Ben Carlisle - L - This will be Tech's 4th game in 17 days. This will be Tech's 2nd game in 6 days. Fatigue will be at play. Depth will be needed. Stadium will be EMPTY. Blue Raiders win an ugly game that features 6 turnovers between the two teams.

Evan Spencer - L - With only four days of rest (and a trip to Murfreesboro), I don't see how Tech is put in a position to win this game.

Caleb Wardell - W - Rick Stockstill returns for seemingly his 50th season in Murfreesboro and usually keeps the Blue Raiders around the 7–8-win range each year. The Bulldogs' best performance a year ago was arguably against MTSU and I don’t have much confidence in the Blue Raiders’ new projected starters on offense based on their limited play from last year. The stadium might be nearly empty, and the game might be ugly, but Tech escapes with a statement conference win on a Tuesday night.

Nathan Ruppel - L - Five days after a tough game against top-tier Western Kentucky, the Bulldogs will travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. I think Tech is the better team, but this game will be a casualty of the new midweek scheduling.

Beck Hanes - L - Middle Tennessee is interesting because of how uninteresting they are. I see their name every year.. but I never remember anything about them. My fear is Tech is dealing with injuries during this game. I think we lose a weird one here. Third road game in four weeks, I smell a trap. 27-21 whatever mascot Middle Tennessee has…

October 24th (Tuesday) - vs New Mexico State (6 PM on CBS Sports Network)

Ben Carlisle - W - I've said all off-season that I think the Aggies are underrated due to Jerry Kill's ability to win some games that he has no business winning. That won't happen on this Tuesday night in late October. Tech just has too much talent.

Evan Spencer - W - Jerry Kill is a good coach, but the Aggies will be almost as bland and disappointing as their nickname is this year.

Caleb Wardell - L - Jerry Kill’s Aggies might be the most underrated team in the conference heading into the 2023 Season. After starting last season 1-5, New Mexico State won 6 of their final 7 games and were victorious in the Quick Lane. QB Diego Pavia’s emergence correlated with the Aggies winning, and I think his stellar running ability trips up the Bulldogs and results in Tech’s 2nd home loss of the season.

Nathan Ruppel - W - The Aggies were a bowl-winning team last year, but like a lot of squads, they lost a lot to the portal. New Mexico State will also be coming off an emotional week playing their conference rival UTEP

Beck Hanes - W - I read up on NM State. Fell asleep. 'Dogs bounce back at home after Cumbie promises to let the team pick his Halloween costume if they win. A man of the people! Dogs 37-27.

November 4th - @ Liberty (5 PM on CBS Sports Network)

Ben Carlisle - L - I'm not as high on the Flames as most due to the uncertainty at the QB position, but come on, this is the 10th game of the season. Do we really think Jamey Chadwell won't have it figured out by then? It wouldn't shock me to see Tech pull the upset behind the arm of Hank Bachmeier, but I'm not willing to predict it just yet.

Evan Spencer - L - We've got a pseudo-bye week coming in, but I think Jamey Chadwell's Flames squad will be competing at a high level and will be ready for the Bulldogs. If this game were earlier in the year and we faced a Liberty team with a QB battle ongoing, maybe. But 11/4? Nah.

Caleb Wardell - L - The Flames flamed out in dramatic fashion to end the 2022 season, likely due to accurate rumors of Hugh Freeze leaving the program for an SEC school. Replacing Freeze is former Coastal Carolina Head Coach, Jamey Chadwell, who was instrumental to the rise of the Chanticleers. In recent memory, Tech does not have a very good track record playing on the road in the Virginia/Carolina region late in the season, and I think that Liberty pulls away for a win in the closing minutes.

Nathan Ruppel - L - The Flames may struggle a bit out the gate but should be firing on all cylinders by the time Tech comes to town late in the season.

Beck Hanes - L - Liberty is tough to judge because they are just out there willy nilly playing everybody and anybody. New head coach Jamey Chadwell will be trying to win this football game. I think he probably does, if I am guessing, which I am, Liberty 35-28… Flames. Flames? That is awful.

PS. No field goals this game. Idk why.

November 11th - vs Sam Houston State (2 PM on ESPN Platforms)

Ben Carlisle - W - Sam Houston is a good program that will win a bunch of games at the FBS level, but it won't happen in 2023. The Bearkats just don't have the depth to compete just yet. Tech by 17.

Evan Spencer - W - The Bearkats are a bit of a mystery here in preseason. They return a lot of talent from their 2021 FCS Title who all sat out last season to preserve their eligibility so they could play FBS football. Still, Tech should be able to handle business for Homecoming.

Caleb Wardell - W - The 2020 FCS National Champions went just 5-4 last year but redshirted several starters in anticipation of their inaugural FBS season. I think the Bearkats will eventually be a contender in CUSA, just not in their first season. Hank, Smoke, and Allen should all have big games, and the Bulldogs should win on Senior Day by double digits.

Nathan Ruppel - W - Sam Houston is probably better than their media poll placement of last in the conference. But their roster is not very deep, so the Bearkats may be limping to the season finish by the time they face the Bulldogs in mid-November

Beck Hanes - W - More like SLAM Houston, am I right? These guys are Bearkats, okay? With a “K”. Meowwww. 'Dogs looking to finish off the season with an absolute STATEMENT. 64-10 Pups.

November 18th - @ Jacksonville State (1 PM on ESPN Platforms)

Ben Carlisle - L - The Gamecocks went 9-2 in year one under Rich Rod and return Zion Webb at QB for year 7. Not exactly a team that is going to fear anyone in C-USA. Tech sputters to the finish line, but it's a solid regular season with 7 wins. We've heard that line before, right?

Evan Spencer - W - Tech travels to JAX State for the second-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and the Gamecocks. I don't expect the same results as the previous matchup (a 39-0 drubbing of the 'cocks in 1939, the last year before Joe Aillet took the reins at Head Coach), but Tech will still be victorious.

Caleb Wardell - W - Jacksonville State makes its FBS transition under well-traveled 2nd-year coach Rich Rodriguez. The Gamecocks went 9-2 versus a light schedule even for FCS standards, and it’s extremely rare to see programs immediately thrive in the FBS as James Madison did a year ago. I expect Jacksonville State to be competitive in the season finale, but I trust Tech’s running game to carry over on the road and power the Bulldogs to a win.

Nathan Ruppel - W - The Gamecocks are a run-first, run-often offense and we can only hope the Tech defense isn’t too banged up to rise to the challenge. But if the Bulldog offense can put some points on the board early, Jacksonville State may struggle to catch up.

Beck Hanes - W - I recently learned that Deion did NOT coach here. But RICH ROD does. He is sneaky. JSU will be much improved but something about the pregame speech that Cumbie gives before this one really juices up our guys. Also potentially a very important game for Bowl Eligibility. I hope it’s not, for good reasons, but let’s be real. It will be. 'Dogs 24-12 defense shows up big time.

Final Tally

Ben Carlisle 7-5

Evan Spencer - 7-5

Caleb Wardell - 8-4

Nathan Ruppel 7-5

Beck Hanes 7-5

What's your prediction for the 'Dogs? Share it with us!

