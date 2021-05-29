Bulldogs defeat WKU, set up semifinal match-up with Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech (38-17) handled its business Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament.

Tech beats WKU 14-4 to advance in C-USA tournament

The Bulldogs hit a trio of home runs in defeating Western Kentucky (27-29) Friday night.

Philip Matulia opened the scoring in the 2nd inning with a 2-run HR to LF to give Tech an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Steele Netterville launched his 10th home-run of the season to stretch the lead out to 5-0.

After the Hilltoppers had trimmed the lead to 8-4 in the 8th, the Bulldog bats had seen enough.

Alex Ray, Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, Parker Bates, and Netterville opened the inning with 5 consecutive hits to give Tech a 12-4 lead.

With two outs in the inning, Jorge Corona homered to LF to give Tech a 14-4 win, via 10-run rule.

Offensively, Tech pounded out 17 hits in the victory. Eight of the 17 hits went for extra bases.

Seven Bulldogs collected multiple hits in the win, led by Netterville with 2 hits and 4 RBI.

Jarret Whorff (9-2) earned the win on the mound after allowing 3 ER in 6.1 innings of work.

Kyle Crigger earned his 5th save of the season after throwing the final 1.2 innings in relief.

LA Tech and Southern Miss set for Round 10

Yes, you read that right. Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss (37-17) will match-up for the 10th time this season Saturday afternoon.

Game Time

Saturday | 12:30 PM

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

Pitching Probables

LHP Cade Gibson (4-3, 5.59) vs RHP Ben Eldridge (6-1, 2.77)

Offensive Leaders for LA Tech

- 3B Hunter Wells -- .381/.446/.619, 11 HR, 49 RBI

- CF Parker Bates -- .342/.464/.538, 7 HR, 51 RBI

- 2B Taylor Young -- .329/.446/.512, 7 HR, 34 RBI

Offensive Leaders for Southern Miss

- DH Charlie Fischer -- .336/.508/.559, 7 HR, 35 RBI

- LF Gabe Montenegro -- .332/.429/.498, 4 HR, 25 RBI

- CF Reed Trimble -- .322/.400/.613, 14 HR, 57 RBI

Statistical Comparison