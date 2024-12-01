Bulldogs drop first game of the season

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech could not stage another comeback on Saturday as the Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season, falling by a final score of 73-70 to Southern inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

After recording three second-half comebacks at the Gulf Coast Showcase, LA Tech (7-1) found itself in the same situation versus Southern (3-4). This time, the Bulldogs were down by 14 with 6:46 remaining.

LA Tech proceeded to go on a 14-1 run to get to within one at the 2:22 mark, but SU's Jordan Johnson hit a corner three-pointer and scored on a reverse layup to help keep the lead for the Jaguars.

Following an offensive rebound and putback by Devin Ree to pull the 'Dogs to within three, a missed free throw by Southern gave the home team a chance to send the game into overtime. However, Al Green's attempt at a sixth made three-pointer in the game was off the mark.

Turnovers was the primary issue for LA Tech to allow Southern to take the lead and keep it for almost the entire contest. The Bulldogs committed eight turnovers in the first eight minutes, resulting in a 22-11 deficit.

The team clawed back though thanks to Daniel Batcho scoring down low and Green scoring from deep. Green hit three consecutive triples to give the Bulldogs a 33-32 lead with 3:07 to go in the first half, but the Jaguars closed the stanza on a 9-2 run to take a 6-point lead into the locker room.

It was back-to-back three-pointers by the Jags that pushed their advantage to the largest at 67-53. LA Tech erased it in a little over four minutes and had a chance to go on top, but Devin Ree's 15-foot jumper was blocked.

The Bulldogs ended up committing 17 turnovers, all of which came in the first 29 minutes of the game. Not turning the basketball over provided LA Tech a chance at a comeback.

Batcho finished with a game-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds and a season-high six blocks. Green came off the bench to knock down five triples in route to tying his season high of 19 points. Sean Newman Jr. was the third Bulldog in double figures with 10 points plus eight assists.

Johnson and Joe Manning each scored 21 points for the Jaguars, combining to go 9-of-16 from three-point range.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Talvin Hester Opening statement …"We did not come out with any effort. I do not think we played hard at all. Even when we came back at the end, I thought we just got a few stops and made a few plays. That comes with maturity. It has been a long week but that is not an excuse. We should have come out with all things clicking."

On the lack of energy …"I think it was a mental toughness thing. I think people have been reading newspaper clippings and telling us how good we are. That was a really good basketball team we just played. I knew when we watched them against Texas A&M, we were in for a dogfight."

On offensive rebounding …"[Kaden Cooper] leads the league in rebounding and he had just two. There were loose balls we did not get. That is a direct reflection of effort. To lose this game by one possession, it was not the last shot that did not go in, it was the effort we did not give throughout the game. I knew we could come back and win the game. Even then, it came down to us fouling. We were undisciplined. You don't get nights off."

On Al Green …"We know Al can do what he did. He has been really good defensively. He shot it good from the field and from three. He only had one turnover and two steals. He was a bright spot for us. If Al and Batcho aren't in the game, I'm not sure we even compete to win."

Sean Newman Jr. On fatigue playing fourth game in six days …"We are definitely pretty fatigued, but everybody else is going through the same thing. We don't want to make any excuses." On operating the offense against Southern …"They were playing with much more energy. We did not match that."

NOTABLES

- With the loss, LA Tech now leads the all-time series versus Southern, 6-3. The Jaguars snapped their four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

- The Bulldogs shot at least 75 percent from the foul line for the fifth time this season (made 17 of their 22 attempts).

- LA Tech recorded seven blocks. The Bulldogs have registered at least five rejections in seven of their eight games this season.

- LA Tech committed a season-high 17 turnovers.

- Daniel Batcho led the Bulldogs in scoring for the fourth time this season with 22 points. It marked his third game of the season and ninth of his Bulldog career with 20+ points. He has scored in double figures in 15 straight games.

- Al Green tied his season high with 19 points (had 19 points versus Southern Illinois in the Gulf Coast Showcase). He tied his career high with five three-pointers.

- Sean Newman Jr. tallied 10 points, giving him double-digit points for the fifth time this season.

- Daniel Batcho posted a season-high six blocks, one shy of tying his career high. It marked the second time in his Bulldog career with at least six rejections. He now has 88 career blocks as a Bulldog, the eighth most in school history.

- Sean Newman Jr. recorded eight assists, giving him 70 on the season and 216 for his Bulldog career (tied for the 21st most in program history). He has posted at least eight assists in six of the eight games this season.

- Devin Reetied his career high with nine rebounds (also had nine versus Richmond at the Gulf Coast Showcase).

- Amaree Abram continued his streak of games with at least one steal (all eight games). He has recorded multiple steals in six of the eight games (had two against Southern).

- Kaden Cooper registered four steals, marking the fourth time this season he has tallied at least four in a single game.

UP NEXT

LA Tech will hit the road again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 to battle Memphis at the FedEx Forum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.