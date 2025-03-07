Bulldogs fall at home to Aggies

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech dug itself too big of a hole on Thursday night, falling to New Mexico State by a final score of 67-55 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Even though it had been two months since playing NM State (17-13, 10-7 CUSA) in Las Cruces, the game in Ruston played out much the same way. Again, the Bulldogs managed just 19 first-half points.

This time instead of a 25-point halftime deficit, LA Tech (19-11, 8-9 CUSA) was down a manageable 14. However, the Bulldogs were only able to outscore the Aggies by two in the second stanza, dropping their third straight game in the TAC.

Points were hard to come by for either team to start as NM State led just 9-7 seven minutes into the contest. But then the Aggies pulled away first with an 11-1 run to force a timeout by head coach Talvin Hester.

Kaden Cooper provided a spark with a buried three-pointer followed by a steal and fastbreak layup to pull LA Tech to within seven, but the Aggies found another spurt. They would end the half on an 8-1 run, capped by a three-pointer from Peter Filipovity as time expired to give NM State a 33-19 advantage midway through.

That lead grew to 20 in the second half, forcing another timeout by Hester with 12:27 to go. Daniel Batcho, who was fouled 11 times, was limited to just three field goal attempts (made all three). The power forward had a stretch of making nine of LA Tech's 11 points.

Al Green provided some late life as well, knocking down his three three-pointers, but the deficit was too big to overcome even with NM State only making one field goal in the last seven minutes of the contest.

LA Tech was held to just 33.3 percent shooting from the field (16-of-48) and 21.4 percent shooting from behind the arc (6-of-28). Green finished with a team-high 13 while Batcho posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.

Filipovity proved to be a tough matchup again, registering a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds. Zawdie Jackson added 17 as the Aggies shot 41.5 percent (22-of-53) for the game.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Talvin Hester On the loss …"I thought we had a lack of fight and toughness. You can't control the ball going in, but we are not showing the fight. They drove downhill on us all night. We did not contest, stop the dribble penetration or them from getting offensive rebounds. We talked about toughness before the game. It was written on our board. We knew it would be a dogfight because that's what New Mexico State does. When we tried to fight in the second half, showing a little fight, you realize you dug a ditch too hard to get out of. The games we have lost are the games against teams that have fought us. We must be better on that area."

On the inconsistencies of the team …"I think it is the habits you pick up in practice. Our practices are inconsistent which makes our effort inconsistent. Guys must have some want-to in them. Coaches can't give the most energy. We need player leadership. I saw that tonight in the locker room at halftime. I was proud of that. Hopefully that is something we can take with us and use moving forward. There is ownership in every aspect of this game."

On finding toughness this late in the season …"I think we were tough at Sam Houston. We were tough when we played Liberty here and when we beat Middle Tennessee on the road. We have been tough. It is just the inconsistency of it."

NOTABLES

- With the loss, LA Tech now trails in the all-time series versus New Mexico State, 6-18.

- The Bulldogs were held to 33.3 percent shooting from the field, their second lowest percentage of the season.

- LA Tech made 17 of its 23 free throw attempts, shooting 73.9 percent from the charity stripe. The Bulldogs have shot at least 70 percent from the foul line in 23 of their 30 games this season.

- Daniel Batcho recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. It was the 17th double-double of his Bulldog career.

- Al Green led the Bulldogs in scoring for the sixth time this season with 13 points. He has scored in double figures in seven of his last 12 games played.

- Al Green hit three three-pointers, marking the ninth time this season making at least three triples in a game.

- Kaden Cooper pulled down 10 rebounds, the eighth time this season with double-digit boards. He tied Batcho for the team-high, marking the 16th time this season leading LA Tech in rebounding.

- Daniel Batcho was fouled 11 times, tying his season high (also drew 11 fouls at Kennesaw State). The power forward has drawn 167 fouls this season.

- After missing one game due to injury, Sean Newman Jr. returned and had five assists (26th time this season with at least five dimes). He now has 233 assists on the season, tied for the seventh most in CUSA history.

- Daniel Batcho recorded one block, giving him 60 on the season. He became just the fourth Bulldog in program history with back-to-back seasons of 60+ blocks (had 67 last season).

UP NEXT

LA Tech will close out the regular season on Saturday, March 8 at home versus UTEP. The Bulldogs will honor Ben Ponderand Daniel Batcho pregame as part of Senior Day. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+.