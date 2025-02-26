Bulldogs fall in midweek tilt to Lamar

RUSTON – The Bulldogs fell short of a comeback victory, dropping Tuesday's clash to Lamar by a score of 6-5 at the Love Shack.

The Cardinals started off the top of the first with a 1-0 lead after a leadoff double followed by an infield base hit put runners on the corners with no outs. A double play drove in the game's first run before the inning ended on a flyout.

LA Tech responded with three runs in the home frame, starting with a one-out base hit by Michael Ballard followed by an RBI double to the left-center gap by Colton Coates to even the score at 1-1.

After Sebastian Mexico was hit by a pitch and Zeb Ruddell drew a two-out walk on a full count to load the bases, Grant Comeaux ripped a single through the left side for two RBI and a 3-1 lead.

After a deadlocked second inning, Lamar scored three runs of their own to take a 4-3 lead on three-straight RBI base hits. Two more runs were added to the Cardinal's advantage on a home run that scraped the right field wall just shy of the foul pole.

A collective effort out of the bullpen by Luke Nichols and Nate Crider gave the Diamond 'Dogs a chance at a late rally. LA Tech loaded the bases in the sixth on a leadoff walk by Ruddell, a base hit by Comeaux and a bunt single from Cade Patterson. Garrison Berkley drove a one-out fly ball to center field for the sacrifice and the RBI, but that was all the Bulldogs could put across in the frame.

LA Tech attempted a comeback after Ruddell pulled a double down the right field line before scoring on a pinch-hit RBI double by Trey Hawsey. In the ninth, Coates drew a one-out walk on a 3-2 count after battling for a nine-pitch at-bat. Sebastian Mexico belted a ball to center field that looked like it was going to end the game in walk-off fashion but ended up in the glove of the center fielder at the warning track nearly 12 feet from the outfield wall.

Brody Drost entered the game as a pinch runner before Eli Berch stepped up with two outs. A double to left field gave the Bulldogs their best chance at tying the game, but Drost's attempt at scoring came short as the tag was applied to his outstretched hand just before it could touch the plate.

Luke Nichols, Nate Crider and Logan Forsythe combined for 5 1/3 shutout innings and two total hits allowed. Crider tossed three of those innings without allowing a hit, walking one batter and totaling five strikeouts.

Head Coach Lane Burroughs' thoughts on the end of the game:

"I thought Mexico—I don't think you can hit a ball much harder. I thought the game was over, but it held up and that's baseball. Things happen and the ball landed in their center fielder's glove. We were still in position to win the ball game and that's all you can ask from your team. They kept competing, kept fighting and I'm extremely proud of them tonight."

Head Coach Lane Burroughs on Trey Hawsey's pinch-hit RBI double late in the game:

"It's huge. This game has has been kicking him in the teeth [and] he's never had to deal with much failure. He's a great player, had a great career at West Monroe [High School]. He worked extremely hard at our practice yesterday on some things going the other way. I saw it in BP today—if they wouldn't have started a lefty he was probably going to start tonight. He needs to hit [and] he needs to be in our lineup. But it was good to have him come off the bench [against] a guy that has good numbers and was throwing the ball extremely well in a pressure situation. That's high leverage stuff, and he was able to smoke one in the gap [and] drive in a run. It says a lot about him and his maturity and what kind of player he is. So, hopefully that gets him going."

Head Coach Lane Burroughs on Nate Crider's performance:

"He settled the tone for us. We were only going to throw him two innings, and he was so electric and so good. We scored a run—we had the chance, bases loaded with nobody out. That was huge—we only got one run out of that, but it gave us a chance. Now we're in striking distance, so we ran him back out and he was able to keep them off the scoreboard again. I thought our bullpen was outstanding late, because it didn't seem like we were going to keep them from scoring. They just kept swinging a hot bat, and I'm extremely proud of him and Logan [Forsythe]."

