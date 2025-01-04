Bulldogs fall to Aggies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Louisiana Tech was unable to secure a win on its first Conference USA road trip of the season, falling by a final score of 78-48 to New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon inside the Pan American Center.

LA Tech (11-4, 0-2 CUSA) shot a season-low 31.5 percent from the field, making just seven of its 33 three-point attempts. Meanwhile, New Mexico State (9-6, 2-0 CUSA) poured it in all game, draining 30 of its 54 field goal attempts. The combination led to the Bulldogs worst defeat in over four years.

For a second straight game, the 'Dogs had some early momentum as Kaden Cooper and Amaree Abram connected on three-pointers to give the visitors a 10-6 edge a little over five minutes into the contest.

It was all Aggies after that in the first half. NM State went on a 17-0 run before Sean Newman Jr. got a driving floater to fall at the 8:17 mark. The bleeding did not stop though as the Aggies drilled four triples the rest of the stanza to build a 25-point halftime lead.

LA Tech was never able to chip into the lead in the second half as the deficit ballooned to as much as 35 points. One of the positives was bench play as Sean Elkinton scored a team-high 12 points and Landren Blocker added five while matching his most playing time this season with 14 minutes of action.

NM State, which set new season highs in field goal and three-point field goal percentage, had four Aggies score in double figures led by Christian Cook who had 19.

QUOTABLESHead coach Talvin Hester

On the loss …"We did not show up. I did not have them prepared for how tough this road trip would be. Saying it does not always mean you get the message across. We knew this would be a super physical road trip against two really good teams. Two teams that are gritty, well coached, and are physical. We did not bring our fight and I must find a way to get the fight out of us. We started this year with some fight and ended non-conference with some fight. We must figure out what is going on. We have to get tougher to win in this league."

On feeling the team was going to bounce back …"We have guys that have been through this and have bounced back. But my concern with the way we lost Thursday carried over to today. If you could on the road and you compete and fight and lose, you can live with that. It is my job to get them fighting. We are going to figure this thing out."

On the bench …"That was a real plus. I played the bench most of the second half and we only lost it by five. I challenged those guys to compete in practice and push those guys that are playing. I have a good staff and I have been through this before. We will get the right guys on the floor."

NOTABLES

- With the loss, LA Tech now trails in the all-time series versus New Mexico State, 6-17.

- The Bulldogs were held to a season-low 48 points, the fewest since March 9, 2023 in the CUSA Tournament.

- Sean Elkinton scored a team-high and season-high 12 points. He made three three-pointers, matching his season total.

- Amaree Abram scored in double figures for the 12th time this season, tallying 10 points. He made two three-pointers, extending his streak of games with multiple triples to eight.

- Landren Blocker matched his season high of 14 minutes played, scoring a season-high five points.

- Sean Newman Jr. dished out a game-high six assists, giving him 141 for the season. He has had at least five assists in 14 of the 15 games played.

UP NEXT

LA Tech returns home to face FIU on Thursday, Jan. 9 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The matchup will tipoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.