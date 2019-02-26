Louisiana Tech (5-2) will take its show on the road Tuesday afternoon when it will travel to Little Rock to take on UALR (1-6).

First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Dave Nitz, the Voice of the Bulldogs, will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7FM.

The Bulldogs enter this afternoon's matchup off of a series loss at home against Troy.

Mason Mallard is leading the Bulldogs in hitting in the early going with a .481 batting average, .576 on-base percentage, and .667 slugging percentage.

As a team, Tech is averaging nearly nine runs per game.

While the Bulldogs have yet to name a starter on the mound for today's game, Lane Burroughs has plenty of quality options to choose from. Outside of the four arms that have started a game for Tech so far this season (Miller, Robbins, Bailey, and Follis), the remaining six arms that have seen action on the mound have combined for a 2.77 ERA in 26 innings of work while striking out 27.

UALR is off to a rough start in 2019. The Trojans were swept at home to open the season by Creighton, before dropping a midweek contest at Oklahoma State on February 20th. UALR then returned home this past weekend and lost two out of three games to Evansville.

Chris Curry's squad is hitting .238 with a team OBP of .348 through seven games. The solid on-base percentage has the Trojans averaging six runs per game.

On the mound, UALR has a 7.03 team ERA. Tech should have plenty of opportunities to score runs against a Trojan staff that has allowed 64 hits and 51 BB/HBP in 64 innings of work.

UALR won both matchups between the two teams a season ago by a score of 2-1 in each contest.

