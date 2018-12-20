Louisiana Tech (7-5) and Hawaii (8-5) are set to do battle Saturday night in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

The old WAC rivals will be a clash of two teams that have won games in significantly different ways in 2018. The Bulldogs have relied on their defense for much of the season while the Warriors have used an explosive offense to score 32 points per game.

Let's take a look at the numbers not only statistically, but also how Pro Football Focus sees this game shaping out.

