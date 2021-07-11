C/1B Baylor Cobb commits to LA Tech

Cobb played his high school baseball at Franklin Parish HS in Winnsboro, LA.

On why he chose LA Tech, Cobb told BleedTechBlue.com, "I have a lot of pride invested into LA Tech because both my father and sister were Bulldogs. The school and baseball program have standards and values that I want to be a part of."

Baylor's father, Kevin, played at Louisiana Tech from 1991-1992 under HC Mike Kane.

In 2021, Cobb hit .462/.622/.884 with 5 HR and 37 RBI in 29 games on his way to being named 4A First Team All-State.

Prep Baseball Report ranked Cobb as the #4 player in Louisiana and the #142 player overall.

Cobb is playing for the Oneonta Outlaws in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League this summer.

