C Karson Evans commits to Diamond Dogs

Evans is a 2022 catcher from Taylorsville, Mississippi.

On what led him to commit to Louisiana Tech, Evans told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaches are amazing and make it feel as if it’s more of a family than team. But it all comes down to being the best fit for me and that’s what I know it is."

As a junior at Taylorsville HS in 2021, Evans hit .510 with 10 HR and 47 RBI.

In 34 games in 2021, Evans had an eye-popping 25 extra base hits.