Cade Gibson selected by the Marlins in the 10th round of 2022 MLB Draft

Cade Gibson was selected in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins.

Gibson finished his 2022 campaign with a 6-5 record and 4.87 era over 85 innings of work.

The Ruston, LA native was the Friday night starter for the Bulldogs throughout much fo the 2022 season.

